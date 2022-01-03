'Mystic Veg' Psychic Who Foresaw Brexit & Prince Philip's Death, Reveals 2022 Predictions

A fortune teller from the United Kingdom, who uses asparagus spears to predict things has announced her predictions for 2022, which include royal controversies as well as athletic triumph. Jemima Packington, who is popularly known as "Mystic Veg," claims to be able to predict the future by throwing asparagus into the air and then analysing it from the way they fall. Jemima has forecasted throughout the years about Brexit, Harry and Meghan's exit as prominent royals, and Boris Johnson's election as Prime Minister, as per the Mirror.

As per her prediction, Jemima believes that Boris Johnson will stay as the Prime Minister in 2022, however, the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is not likely to stay in his position. Further, she has predicted more misfortune for the royal family, which includes 'scandals and worse.' In sports, Jemima predicts Manchester City will be defeated in the Premier League title by Manchester United, who are presently 20 points behind them in seventh place. She has also picked Croatia to win the football World Cup.

Apart from the above-mentioned predictions, Jemima also predicted about:

COVID-19 and its forms will always be with mankind, and people will learn to adapt and not allow it to control.

People will no longer tolerate bad services hidden behind the pretext of the pandemic. A totally new way of life will become the standard, working from home, for example

Entertainment, as well as sports venues, will find methods to advance while maintaining public safety.

The revelation of the movie stars' deaths will shock people.

To ensure that no kid is left behind, the National Educational Standards will be reviewed. There will be a greater emphasis on vocational training.

The economy will recover, and it will serve as a model for nations that have struggled to manage their own economies.

On the global level, tense periods will continue, but hostilities will be averted.

In the recreation and service sectors, adaptability will become the watchword; they will accept changes in people's habits and thrive more than ever.

Climate change will persist, and fewer nations will participate in its mitigation.

The next trend will be recycling and upcycling. Waste of any kind will be reduced. Bartering will become a popular method of exchange.

Farming will keep progressing, and Vale of Evesham asparagus will be regarded as the greatest in the world.

West Indies will win the Cricket World Cup in Australia.

Women's Rugby team of England will win the World Cup in New Zealand with flying colours.

'The Power of the Dog' will win the Academy Award for Best Film, and Benedict Cumberbatch will be nominated for Best Actor.

Jemima claims her predictions to be 75 to 90% correct

Furthermore, Jemima, who is from England's Bath city, has been predicting the future since she was eight years old, and she believes she acquired her talent from an older aunt who reads tea leaves. "My technique has not changed and I still cast the asparagus spears and interpret the patterns in them. Seeing the patterns for me is instantaneous, possibly that is because I’ve had years of practice,” citing her, Metro reported.

The "Mystic Veg" has also claimed that her predictions are 75 to 90% correct. Jemima generally uses fresh Worcestershire asparagus farmed in the Vale of Evesham to make her forecasts. She selects a few tips, tosses them into the air, and then 'reads' the shapes that they create when they fall.

Jemima Packington earlier predictions

Jemima forecasted earlier this year that Christmas parties would be small, and this proved true in many houses as Omicron variant surged across the globe. She also predicted more royal births and a loss last year, and she was proven correct when Meghan Markle revealed she was pregnant and Prince Philip passed away. In 2019, she accurately predicted England's cricket victory, the return of Big Brother, and the Oscar win for the American love musical 'A Star is Born.'

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)