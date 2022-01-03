'Mystic Veg' Psychic Who Foresaw Brexit & Prince Philip's Death, Reveals 2022 Predictions

Quick links:
Image: AP/ Unsplash
A fortune teller from the United Kingdom, who uses asparagus spears to predict things has announced her predictions for 2022, which include royal controversies as well as athletic triumph. Jemima Packington, who is popularly known as "Mystic Veg," claims to be able to predict the future by throwing asparagus into the air and then analysing it from the way they fall. Jemima has forecasted throughout the years about Brexit, Harry and Meghan's exit as prominent royals, and Boris Johnson's election as Prime Minister, as per the Mirror.
As per her prediction, Jemima believes that Boris Johnson will stay as the Prime Minister in 2022, however, the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is not likely to stay in his position. Further, she has predicted more misfortune for the royal family, which includes 'scandals and worse.' In sports, Jemima predicts Manchester City will be defeated in the Premier League title by Manchester United, who are presently 20 points behind them in seventh place. She has also picked Croatia to win the football World Cup.
Furthermore, Jemima, who is from England's Bath city, has been predicting the future since she was eight years old, and she believes she acquired her talent from an older aunt who reads tea leaves. "My technique has not changed and I still cast the asparagus spears and interpret the patterns in them. Seeing the patterns for me is instantaneous, possibly that is because I’ve had years of practice,” citing her, Metro reported.
The "Mystic Veg" has also claimed that her predictions are 75 to 90% correct. Jemima generally uses fresh Worcestershire asparagus farmed in the Vale of Evesham to make her forecasts. She selects a few tips, tosses them into the air, and then 'reads' the shapes that they create when they fall.
Jemima forecasted earlier this year that Christmas parties would be small, and this proved true in many houses as Omicron variant surged across the globe. She also predicted more royal births and a loss last year, and she was proven correct when Meghan Markle revealed she was pregnant and Prince Philip passed away. In 2019, she accurately predicted England's cricket victory, the return of Big Brother, and the Oscar win for the American love musical 'A Star is Born.'