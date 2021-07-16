National Food Strategy Review In UK Suggests Taxes On Salt, Sugar To Raise Revenue

Taxes should be imposed on sugar and salt while vegetables should be prescribed by health services, an independent review of food consumed in the UK has suggested. The report, led by entrepreneur Henry Dimbleby recommended the new tax be set at £3/kg for sugar and £6/kg for salt sold wholesale for use in processed foods, or in restaurants and catering businesses. This way it could raise as much as £3.4bn annually. Commissioned by the British government in 2019, the review also said that the revenue raised from both the ingredients could be used to fund free meals to school and support better diets amongst the destitute.

What did the review say?

According to the review, historic reforms in the food system were needed to protect the National Health System (NHS), improve the overall health of the residents as well as safeguard the environment. It proposed a hike of taxes on wholesale sugar and salt purchased by manufacturers, which could, in turn, raise some prices of the finished product. According to Dimbleby, the surge in prices would “reformulate” their diet. “It will make people take sugar and salt out”, he said.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the focus should turn to prevent people from getting to the NHS. Explaining further, he said that if the plan is implemented fully, it could save 38 calories per person, per day. It directly implies that by following a diet less on sugar and salt, they could reduce 2 kgs weight in a year.

Poor diet contributes to 64,000 deaths a year in England alone and costs the economy £74bn, the review said. Detailing other adverse effects, it is said that more than half of over 45s live with health conditions. It also deliberated upon how unhealthy eating not only damages people’s lives but also obliterates the environment.

We’ve published the National Food Strategy today. A Manifesto for a better food system alongside a Strategic Plan to achieve it. https://t.co/uc9sFIfWZi — Henry Dimbleby (@HenryDimbleby) July 15, 2021

In the aftermath, PM Boris Johnson has said that he would review the report and respond to the suggestions. However, he expressed strong opposition to imposing additional taxes on hard-working Britons. Meanwhile, England's National Food Strategy added General Practitioners to try prescribing fruit and vegetables to encourage healthy eating.

