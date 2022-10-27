Last Updated:

Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes As Rishi Sunak Becomes UK PM, 'Bring Back Kohinoor'

As Sunak becomes Britain's PM, netizens flooded social media with their reactions and some of them even showcased their creative side by posting memes. 

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has scripted history by becoming United Kingdom's first Indian-origin Prime Minister. Sunak became the third person to lead the country in seven weeks after his predecessor Liz Truss stepped down after staying for 45 days in office.

He officially took charge as UK's Prime Minister after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. As Sunak becomes Britain's PM, netizens flooded social media with their reactions and some of them even showcased their creative side by posting memes. 

Some netizens also pointed out how Indians moved from 'dogs and Indians not allowed' been the rule in colonial Britain to actually putting an Indian in 10 Downing Street.

A Twitterati also shared a picture of Kohinoor alongside the caption, "Our first mission is to bring back our Kohinoor, let's goo." Another netizen shared a picture of Rishi Sunak and cricketer Ashish Nehra and wrote, "Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela."

Another social media user shared a meme in which singer Daler Mehndi can be seen dancing. The user wrote, "Sunak Sunak sun Sunak Sunak sun Ta da da." Another user posted an image of the Bollywood movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside the caption, "Indian freedom fighter watching Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of England." Take a look at some of the reactions of the netizens: 

Rishi Sunak delivers first speech as UK PM

Rishi Sunak was appointed as UK's Prime Minister on October 25 after King Charles III asked him to form a government. In his first speech at 10 Downing Street, Sunak acknowledged that Britain is "facing a profound economic crisis" and noted that the aftermath of COVID-19 still hangs on and impacts the economy.

He blamed Russia's war in Ukraine for destabilising energy markets and impacting supply chains. In his speech, Sunak paid tribute to his predecessor Liz Truss for her leadership, however, he accepted that "mistakes were made." UK PM Rishi Sunak said, "I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss, she was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country, it is a noble aim. And I admired her restlessness to create change. But some mistakes were made."

First Published:
