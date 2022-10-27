Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes As Rishi Sunak Becomes UK PM, 'Bring Back Kohinoor'

Rishi Sunak has scripted history by becoming United Kingdom's first Indian-origin Prime Minister. Sunak became the third person to lead the country in seven weeks after his predecessor Liz Truss stepped down after staying for 45 days in office.

He officially took charge as UK's Prime Minister after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. As Sunak becomes Britain's PM, netizens flooded social media with their reactions and some of them even showcased their creative side by posting memes.

Some netizens also pointed out how Indians moved from 'dogs and Indians not allowed' been the rule in colonial Britain to actually putting an Indian in 10 Downing Street.

A Twitterati also shared a picture of Kohinoor alongside the caption, "Our first mission is to bring back our Kohinoor, let's goo." Another netizen shared a picture of Rishi Sunak and cricketer Ashish Nehra and wrote, "Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela."

Another social media user shared a meme in which singer Daler Mehndi can be seen dancing. The user wrote, "Sunak Sunak sun Sunak Sunak sun Ta da da." Another user posted an image of the Bollywood movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside the caption, "Indian freedom fighter watching Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of England." Take a look at some of the reactions of the netizens:

A Britisher once said, “Dogs and Indians are not allowed” pic.twitter.com/9ZpCunxgFc — Mohit Aadewal (@mohit_aadewal01) October 27, 2022

Indians after Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister of UK.#Kohinoor pic.twitter.com/a7twuUQS55 — Aayush Doud (@aayush_doud) October 25, 2022

Didn't know Rishi Sunak did a guest appearance in Shiddat movie: pic.twitter.com/qKqfT79yBb — Goggle Wala Memer (@GoggleWalaMemer) October 27, 2022

PM Modi and PM #RishiSunak discussing how to get Kohinoor back to India. pic.twitter.com/mXlWR0q2r9 — Vinay (@Being_Humor) October 24, 2022

Indians from the day one when #RishiSunak announced as UK Pm: pic.twitter.com/dVc4VdTYE0 — Gk (@ggk____) October 25, 2022

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

As #RishiSunak is about become UK PM ,India to send trucks full of Burnol to Pakistan pic.twitter.com/GSm3qbI3O3 — 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝒾𝓁𝑒𝓈𝒽_𝐼𝒩𝒟 भारत🇮🇳 (@Shailesh__IND) October 24, 2022

Sunak Sunak sun

Sunak Sunak sun

Ta da da pic.twitter.com/zysw3SJvk8 — huh🤷‍♂️ (@_therealNobody) October 24, 2022

Our first mission is to bring back our ' Kohinoor '. let's goo #Sunak #Kohinoor pic.twitter.com/UvEwXp6cjt — Teju (@tejasflyingmac) October 24, 2022

My foolproof plan to get back Kohinoor once Rishi Sunak becomes PM.



- Invite him to visit India.

- Kidnap him when he goes to his in laws house and got stuck in Bangalore traffic

- Send Ashish Nehra as UK PM.

- Get a bill passed to return Kohinoor



This don't require plan B — 🚛 (@DriverRamudu) October 20, 2022

Someone in DM : Congratulations on becoming the Prime minister of UK

Ashish Nehra : pic.twitter.com/Zk1EtZt1SN — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) October 25, 2022

Indian freedom fighter watching Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of England. pic.twitter.com/4JNcdYZWDh — Savage2.0 (@Meme_Canteen) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak delivers first speech as UK PM

Rishi Sunak was appointed as UK's Prime Minister on October 25 after King Charles III asked him to form a government. In his first speech at 10 Downing Street, Sunak acknowledged that Britain is "facing a profound economic crisis" and noted that the aftermath of COVID-19 still hangs on and impacts the economy.

He blamed Russia's war in Ukraine for destabilising energy markets and impacting supply chains. In his speech, Sunak paid tribute to his predecessor Liz Truss for her leadership, however, he accepted that "mistakes were made." UK PM Rishi Sunak said, "I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss, she was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country, it is a noble aim. And I admired her restlessness to create change. But some mistakes were made."