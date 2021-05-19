Nurse Jenny McGee, Who Cared For UK PM Boris Johnson During COVID-19 Recovery, Resigns

A nurse named Jenny McGee, who cared for United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he tested COVID-19 positive, has quit the job. She had looked after Johnson when he was in the intensive care unit last year. McGee has given her resignation as she feels that the government has shown a lack of respect for frontline workers.

Jenny McGee resigns

Jenny McGee told a Channel 4 documentary called The Year Britain Stopped that she was "taking a step back" from the NHS after the toughest year in the job. She said that nurses were not getting the respect and pay that they deserved. She further added that the government had recommended a 1 per cent pay rise for NHS staff this year, which the unions have described as a "kick in the teeth". She criticised the government's management during the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the government had not led effectively.

While talking about the time Johnson was admitted to hospital in April last year, she said that he was surrounded by sick patients, "some of whom were dying". She further said that he looked unwell and had a different colour. McGee worked as a lead intensive care nurse at St Thomas’ hospital in London. Originally from New Zealand, she now plans to work abroad and spend time in her home country. In a statement released through Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, Ms McGee confirmed her departure.

"After the toughest year of my nursing career, I'm taking a step back from the NHS but hope to return in the future," she said. "I'm so proud to have worked at St Thomas' Hospital and to have been part of such a fantastic team."

After being discharged from the hospital, Johnson named McGee and another nurse, Luis Pitarma for taking his care for 48 hours. McGee was invited to Downing Street in July for a garden party to celebrate 72 years of the NHS. She told Channel 4 documentary that she was invited to take part in the clap for carers alongside the prime minister. She said that it would have been a "good photo opportunity" but she said she wanted to "stay out of it".

"The reason, in the end, my body did start to get enough oxygen was because, for every second of the night, they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed".

IMAGE: AP