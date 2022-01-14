Old Video Of Boris Johnson Dancing At Party Goes Viral Amid UK Partygate Row; Watch

An old video showing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson dancing at a party has resurfaced on social media specifically at a time he has drawn fire for attending a bash at Downing Street garden in May 2020 during the first COVID-19 lockdown in the country. The clip is reportedly from the pre-COVID period, however, it has gone viral across social media platforms after the British PM admitted to attending a “bring your booze” or ‘BYOB’ party at No 10 garden while England was under lockdown. The clip shows Johnson dancing while holding a drink in his hand.

During his confession in the House of Commons, the UK PM insisted that he believed it had been a “work event” and not a party. Even though it is not entirely clear where the viral clip came from, it was recently posted on 13 January on Instagram by @glenn_kitson especially at a time when British citizens are raging at the administration over Downing Street parties. The clip shows Johnson on the dance floor, boogying to Lionel Richie’s All Night Long (All Night) with another official holding a lightsaber.

Despite the video being old, the clip is now making rounds on social media considering how the Johnson-led Conservative government is being censured for its parties even during COVID-19. One of the internet users captioned the video, “Boris Johnson at a work meeting” while another said, “I didn’t know it was a party”. One Twitter user stated, “His dancing skills are on a par with his governing skills. I’m being kind here”. Someone even said, “‘I know Boris Johnson apologised for going to a party, but did he also apologise for his dancing?”.

What do we know about the viral Johnson video?

Media reports have stated that the video was filmed back in 2013 during Boris Johson’s tenure as the mayor of London. Insider journalist, Henry Dyer said on Twitter that the press reports have suggested that it is some kind of tradition for the mayor to dance with the chair of the London assembly at the Christmas party. Dyer even shared UK PM’s gift register that showed a lightsaber from Star Wars films in June 2013.

Earlier, Johnson admitted to having attended the event in Downing Street garden during the first COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020 and apologised for the same. However, he argued that the gathering from 2020, which came into the public eye only recently, could “technically” be said to have not broken any rules.

In a much-anticipated and carefully worded statement, just before the prime minister’s questions, UK PM admitted the public’s anger over the mass gathering. Johnson’s remarks came after an email emerged inviting No 10 staff to the event on 20 May 2020, which was billed as social. In the House of Commons, he said, “Mr Speaker, I want to apologise”.

UK PM said, “I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months. I know the anguish that they have been through. I know the rage they feel with me, and with the government I lead, when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules were not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.”

