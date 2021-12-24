Omicron: Half Of UK Adults Suffering From Cold Likely To Have COVID-19, Warn Researchers

UK researchers have warned that those who have a sore throat, runny nose and a headache are likely to be infected with COVID-19. Tracking the COVID-19 pandemic and using feedback from the public, the Zoe COVID study team estimated that 50% with cold-like symptoms actually have COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus. Over the last week, the British experts described an “explosion” of COVID-19 cases which are driven by the Omicron variant.

The researchers wrote, “According to new analysis, ZOE estimates that half of all people experiencing new cold-like symptoms are likely to have symptomatic COVID-19 and not just a harmless ‘cold’. This has been calculated by comparing the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of new cases of confirmed COVID.”

Citing incidence figures, Zoe COVID study said that in the UK, there are presently 144,284 new daily symptomatic cases of coronavirus infection which is an increase of 66% from 87,131 reported last week. It added, “An increase of 66% from 87,131 reported last week. A difference of 57,153 in a week is the largest jump in cases since March 2020, when the ZOE COVID Study launched.” Among the population which received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, there are currently 56,346 new daily symptomatic cases in the UK which is an increase of 52% from 27,000 new daily cases reported last week, the researchers noted.

UK rules out new COVID restrictions before Christmas

As cases continue to dramatically surge in the UK, the British government on Thursday announced that no further COVID-19 restrictions will be introduced until after Christmas. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government noted that Omicron infections are mild. It is to note that postponing the introduction of restrictions came after Johnson earlier said at least one patient has died after getting infected by the new variant. Even on Wednesday, a day prior to the announcement, UK registered a record of daily infections as coronavirus cases surpassed 1,00,000 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

(IMAGE: Pixabay/Unsplash)

