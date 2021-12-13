Omicron: UK PM Johnson Confirms 1 Death From New Variant, Urges People To Get Booster Jabs

At least one patient has been confirmed to have died after being infected with the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday as per Sputnik. Johnson’s confirmation of the one fatality of Omicron infection came after the UK earlier raised its COVID-19 alert level to four amid the rapid spread of the new ‘highly-mutated’ variant of SARS-CoV-2. Shortly afterwards, British PM called on Britons to receive their booster shots at the earliest as the country is “now facing an emergency”.

"Sadly yes Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron", Johnson revealed during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, as per news agency.

He reportedly also said, "So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population".

Before confirming what could be the first registered death of the Omicron variant, Johnson on Sunday said that “No one should be in any doubt, there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming” in a video message. He also said that COVID-19 booster jabs will be offered to each individual in England over the age of 18 from this week. Declaring “Omicron emergency”, Johnson said that a new target has been set to offer the booster jabs to all adults who want to get inoculated by the end of this month.

'10 people infected with Omicron are hospitalised'

Meanwhile, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed on Monday that at least 10 people in England are hospitalised with Omicron infection. British PM gave an update on booster shots in a televised statement on Sunday evening. Level four of Coronavirus emergency, which the UK announced on Sunday, means a high or rising level of transmission, stated BBC while adding that the last time the UK was at this level was in May.

As a part of the Johnson-led government’s Plan B measures, people have been reportedly told to work from home from Monday “if they can”. UK PM said, “I'm afraid we're now facing an emergency in our battle with the new variant Omicron…It is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need. But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose, a booster dose, we can all bring our level of protection back up."

“At this point our scientists cannot say that Omicron is less severe,” Johnson had also said.

"And even if that proved to be true, we already know it is so much more transmissible that a wave of Omicron through a population that was not boosted would risk a level of hospitalisation that could overwhelm our NHS and lead sadly to very many deaths,” he added.

An update on booster jabs. https://t.co/73NbmmhTiP — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 12, 2021

(IMAGE: AP/Pixabay)