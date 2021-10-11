On Climate Change, Prince Charles Urges World Leaders To Act Rather Than 'just Talk'

In a key development, on October 11, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, warned of the 'catastrophic' impact if more ambitious action is not taken on climate change. Prince Charles further affirmed that he understood the 'frustration' climate campaigners felt. In a wide-ranging interview from his residence in Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, the British monarch feared that world leaders would 'just talk' when they meet in Glasgow for a crucial UN climate summit scheduled to be held in November.

Climate activists 'see their future being totally destroyed': Prince Charles

Upon being asked if he sympathised with Greta Thunberg, the climate campaigner who slammed leaders for failing to act, Prince Charles said, "of course, I do." In addition, Charles stated that leaders should take note of the despair many young people feel about their futures, adding that he understood the frustration of climate campaign groups such as the Extinction Rebellion who have been staging protests and blocking roads.

"All these young people feel nothing is ever happening so of course, they're going to get frustrated. I totally understand because nobody would listen and they see their future being totally destroyed."

The difficulty is, how do you direct that frustration in a way that is more constructive rather than destructive, he said. Charles, who has been batting for climate and environmental issues for around 50 years, said it had taken far too long for the world to take the climate crisis seriously. Charles is due to attend a series of events at COP26, alongside the other prominent individuals including his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as his eldest son Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Charles' Aston Martin powered by cheese and wine

Furthermore, in the interview from 'Prince George's Wood,' an arboretum Charles has maintained in the gardens in Aberdeenshire, Prince Charles discussed his own efforts to reduce his carbon footprint. Charles also shared that he converted his car, an Aston Martin he has owned for five decades, to run on what he described as surplus English white wine and when from the cheese process.

"Everyone can do their bit," Prince Charles said.

"I have not eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don't eat dairy products on one day a week, Prince Charles added.

The interview brought to light that the Royal British family has installed solar panels at Clarence House in London and along with the farm buildings of his Gloucestershire residence in Highgrove.