'Papa Is Missing You': Prince William's Daughter Writes Heartbreaking Note To Diana

On the occasion of Mother's day in the United Kingdom, Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote a heartfelt letter for her late grandmother Princess Diana. The official Kensington Royal Instagram post shared letters written by Kate's three children Prince George (7), Princess Charlotte (5), and Prince Louis (2). The vibrant cards in memory of their grandmother Diana. Paying the tribute to Daina, Charlotte wrote: "Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love, Charlotte".

The green card, which featured art and colourful drawings of a big red heart and animal stickers made the internet nostalgic. The two-year-old Prince Louis also designed an interesting artwork for Diana, which consisted of a heart-shaped cutout on white paper. One could see a colourful heart in the corner left and birds, ladybird squirrel stickers spread all over the card with his name on the right side of the card. "From Louis", the card read. The artistic cards were shared by Prince William and Kate who cited their children’s inspirational cards, explaining that it was a family tradition to remember Princess Diana.

Family tradition

In the caption, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, "Mother's Day this year will be different". Further, the post continued, "Many of us are far from our loved ones, but we look forward to a time in the not too distant future where we can re-embrace our mothers". It added, "But it can be particularly challenging today for those who are experiencing bereavement."