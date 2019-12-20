The Debate
The Debate
Photo Of New Tory MPs Shows 'lack Of Diversity', Netizens Disappointed

UK News

A photo of the new Tory MPs has taken the internet by storm as netizens have noticed a distinct lack of diversity in the picture and called it embarrassing.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai |
photo

A photo of the new Tory members of parliament has taken the internet by storm as netizens have noticed a distinct lack of diversity in the picture. The image shared by Conservative MP Jake Berry on Twitter captures almost every MP who travelled to London from across the country to take up their new offices in Westminster. The new group of MP's are preparing for the parliament ahead and calling themselves the 'blue wall' as Labour's 'red wall' which had been held by the party for generation is collapsing. As soon as the picture went viral, many netizens were quick to notice that every MP who had been photographed is a white man.

'Diversity in action'

The internet users were surely not happy with the lack of diversity among the MP's. Many took to Twitter to express their disappointment. One Twitter user wrote, “Exclusively white, exclusively male, extensively privileged, probably well-off, utterly unrepresentative of the UK population”. Another user wrote, “This tweet is weird, embarrassing, hysterical, awkward AND tragic all at once”. A netizen commented, “I have nothing against white male MPs, but wow, that's a weird image for any institution in 2019”. 

