Boris Johnson Pledges To Work '24-hours-a-day' To Get Brexit Done

UK PM Boris Johnson has pledged to work "24-hours-a-day, flat out" to get Brexit done in his first cabinet meeting since the election on December 17. Johnson won a big majority in last week's general election on a promise to make Brexit happen by taking Britain out of the European Union by January 31. London and Brussels hope to negotiate a new economic and security partnership to replace 46 years of integration in the transition period which will follow upto December 31, 2020. Though there is an option to extend the deadline, Johnson refuses to, said his office on Tuesday.

Pounds fall as EU warns of race against time

The UK Government will legislate to ensure a post-Brexit transition period does not extend beyond 2020, it said on December 17. The bloc would "do the maximum" to try to agree on a new partnership by the 2020 deadline, and avoid a highly disruptive "no-deal" divorce told the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to the media. On the other hand, the EU Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis warned that the time frame seemed quite rigid and in turn might keep the goals out of reach. He also predicts that it will be problematic to hold negotiations. Meanwhile, Pounds sank as the European Union warned of a race against time to agree on new trade terms. Earlier, the currency rose after Johnson's election on hopes of an end to years of political turmoil over Brexit. The currency was down by 1.7 per cent against the dollar on Tuesday.

All focus on Withdrawal Agreement Bill

Johnson welcomed back his ministers after what he called a "seismic" result. He won by taking a swathe of traditionally working-class seats in northern England and has promised to address public concerns about health and education spending. He said his Government would boycott next month's meeting of the world's global and political elites in Davos, Switzerland. On Tuesday, MPs began being sworn, and Queen Elizabeth II will set out the government's legislative program on Thursday. All the focus will be on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which will enshrine in British law the terms of Britain's EU exit and is expected to have its first vote in parliament on Friday.

