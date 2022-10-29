Piers Morgan & Trevor Noah In ‘Come On’, ‘No You Come On’ Fight On Rishi Sunak, UK Racism

The journalist and news presenter Piers Morgan got into bit of an argument with the comedian Trevor Noah, who hosts the Daily Show. Trevor Noah had put out a segment on 'racists' in UK being unhappy with Rishi Sunak becoming prime minister, by primarily relying on the LBC radio show in which a caller who claimed to be a Tory party member suggested to the radio host Sangita that an Indian origin person should not become the PM of UK. Trevor Noah made fun of that 'racist' caller who had a problem with Rishi Sunak becoming PM.

There’s been no such backlash against Sunak, you race-baiting twerps.

Why does US media keep falsely portraying Britain as a racist country? https://t.co/oXQcZQxlE3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 27, 2022

In a 'between the scenes' video of the segment, that has been published on Twitter, the comedian can be heard airing his views on the matter with the audience in the studio. Piers Morgan responded to the video by saying, "There’s been no such backlash against Sunak, you race-baiting twerps. Why does US media keep falsely portraying Britain as a racist country?" To which, Trevor Noah responded by atttempting to clarify what he meant. Noah said that he did not say or belief that everyone in UK is racist, he was specifcially talking about people who are racist, the people who have a problem with British Indian PM.

Piers Morgan says he is fed up of US media's potrayal of UK as a racist country

"C’mon Piers you’re smarter than that. I wasn’t saying “The entire U.K. is racist”, I was responding to the racists who don’t want Rishi as PM because of his race. That’s why I said. “Some people”," wrote Noah in his tweet, and added a link of the LBC video segment in which the racist caller was attempting to prove his point to the host. Piers Morgan did not say anything about the LBC video segment and chose to ignore it.

C’mon Piers you’re smarter than that. I wasn’t saying “The entire U.K. is racist”, I was responding to the racists who don’t want Rishi as PM because of his race. That’s why I said. “Some people” 🙃https://t.co/QQgEQ45wJU https://t.co/bhurdPvsE8 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) October 28, 2022

No, you c’mon Trevor… there was no ‘backlash’ in UK to @RishiSunak becoming PM because of his heritage. You made that up to create a racism narrative that simply didn’t happen… and we Brits are bored of US media (& disingenuous duchesses) making us out to be a bunch of racists. https://t.co/V9h8iWpClm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 28, 2022

He instead replied back to Noah by writing, "No, you c’mon Trevor… there was no ‘backlash’ in UK to Rishi Sunak becoming PM because of his heritage. You made that up to create a racism narrative that simply didn’t happen… and we Brits are bored of US media (& disingenuous duchesses) making us out to be a bunch of racists." Piers Morgan is someone who supported Rishi Sunak becoming PM.