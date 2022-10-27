Trevor Noah Hints 'Sunak Facing Racism Over Appointment'; Piers Morgan Hits Back

Days after India origin Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, famous American TV host Trevor Noah did a segment on Sunak in his show The Daily Show, where he highlighted the subconscious racism that still exists amongst the Whites in the UK and their reservations over the Indian origin becoming their new PM.

In his show, Noah claimed, “of course, not everyone in the UK is happy about Rishi Sunak taking the top spot and making history...it is not because of his policies or personalities,” further, he highlighted that the problem lies in something else. Noah also played a small clip of a radio broadcast in which a caller criticised the recent political development in the UK, and asked the host, “Could you imagine me becoming the prime minister of Pakistan? Or Saudi Arabia? No! These things matter … 85% of English people are, yes, white English people. And they want to see a prime minister who reflects them.”

This, however, did not go down well with famous British broadcaster and TV personality Piers Morgan, who snapped at Noah over the segment, calling him 'race-baiting twerps'. Morgan stated that there is no such agitation over Sunak becoming the new British PM, accusing the American media of falsely portraying UK as a country of racism.

There’s been no such backlash against Sunak, you race-baiting twerps.

Why does US media keep falsely portraying Britain as a racist country? https://t.co/oXQcZQxlE3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 27, 2022

Rishi Sunak becomes the new UK PM

The 42-year-old Conservative Party leader took over as the UK's new Prime Minister after Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race. Meanwhile, Sunak and his family have planned to move into a flat above No 10, Downing Street informed in a statement on Wednesday. The British Prime Minister moved out of that flat nearly six months ago. Sunak last lived in the flat above No 10 when he served as Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022 under the ousted Tory leader and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Image:AP