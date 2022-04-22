PM Modi Announces India, UK Will Co-finance $100 Million Towards National Hydrogen Mission

On his two-day visit to India, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions on various issues.

A delegation-level talk between the UK and India was also held, followed by a joint press conference where both leaders made important announcements. The current situation in the Indo-Pacific region was also discussed at the joint press meet.

Shared interests in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free, open & rule-based. Agree to combat threats on air, space & maritime. Taking steps for sustainable homegrown energy. This visit has deepened our relationship: UK PM Borris Johnson pic.twitter.com/7gP6CNAzGG — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

PM Modi announces $100 million for sustainable development and climate change

During his address at the joint press meet, PM Modi stated, "We expressed our commitment to fulfilling promises made during the last COP 26. We invite the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission."

He further said, "Today, with the ending of the global innovation partnership, its implementation, and arrangements, a significant opening has come, which will strengthen our bilateral relationship with other countries. Through this initiative, the Made in India project will reach other countries, and, for its transformation and scaling up, India and the UK will together co-finance up to 100 million dollars on this project," he added.

Delhi | PM Modi and British PM Boris Johnson witness the exchange of agreements between India and the United Kingdom pic.twitter.com/qyN7BEr3U8 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

PM Modi further stated, "This move will help in the achievement of sustainable goals and to deal with climate change efforts."

"This will also help our start-ups and MSME sectors to provide a new market and will help in becoming a global brand," he added.

PM Modi further said, 0"Today we discussed a variety of issues, including the ongoing development at the regional and national level. We also stressed creating an open, free, inclusive, rule-based, order-based Indo-Pacific region. We warmly welcome the decision of the UK to join the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative," he added.

Image: ANI