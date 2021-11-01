PM Modi Arrives In Glasgow To Attend COP-26; Termed 'Bharat Ka Gehna' By Welcoming Indians

After a 'fruitful' G-20 summit, PM Modi arrived at Glasgow to attend the COP-26 summit on Monday. Welcoming the Prime Minister, the Indian community sang 'Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna' after his arrival at the hotel. PM Modi has just completed his two-day trip to Italy where he attended the G20 summit, held bilateral meetings with Spain, Italy, interacted with various world leaders on G20 sidelines, and invited Pope Francis to India.

PM Modi welcomed by singing Indians

#WATCH | Glasgow, UK | Indian community sings 'Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna' during interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his arrival at the hotel. pic.twitter.com/Hq2y7bSWEd — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

PM Modi's schedule on Day 1

As per PMO, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet community leaders from 9:30 AM-4:00 PM. Later, he will attend the Opening Ceremony of COP26 at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), Glasgow following which he will deliver his national statement at the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) at 8:30 PM. He will retire to Hotel Mar Hall after the Photo ops with other world leaders. At COP-26, PM Modi is scheduled to launch two important initiatives under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Solar Alliance (ISA) - focusing on economic revival in a sustainable way.

In a first, the G20 countries which together emit nearly 80 percent of carbon emissions, have formally agreed to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. Moreover, G20 has identified sustainable and responsible consumption and production, along with the provision of finance and technology as critical enablers for achieving climate goals of keeping 1.5 degrees within reach. India has also obtained a commitment from G20 members for improving livelihoods for small and marginal farmers.

PM Modi's Italy visit

In his two-day visit to Italy, PM Modi addressed the Global Economy and Global Health Session where he highlighted the importance of India's recent feat of crossing 1 billion jabs - making 1/6th of humanity immune to COVID-19. Urging WHO to recognise Indian vaccines at the earliest, he promised that India will produce 5 billion doses for the world next year. He also backed the 15% corporate tax backed by most G-20 leaders, aiming to implement the rules in 2023. PM Modi also held bilateral discussions with Italian PM Mario Draghi, European Union President Ursula Von Der Leyen, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He also held an hour-long meeting with Pope Francis and extended an invitation to visit India - which he (Pope) has accepted.