PM Modi-Boris Johnson's Joint IRIS Initiative At COP26 Lauded By Leaders Of Island Nations

Leaders of small nations at the launch of Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) hailed the joint effort of the United Kingdom and India for developing base in the island countries, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said at the press conference on Tuesday. Those attending the event were very laudatory of this initiative, he added while briefing about the launch, which is expected to give new hope and confidence of doing something most vulnerable.

IRIS is a part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) that would focus on building capacity, having pilot projects especially in small island developing states. The India-led initiative was jointly announced by PM Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson on the second day of the global summit. Earlier during a press briefing, the foreign secretary also asserted that Australia would also remain a vital "partner of this effort." The project is an outcome of PM Modi's concerns over the loss of lives and livelihoods and entire infrastructure, housing during natural calamities, as per Shringla. "This is an effort to try and equip countries that are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change," Shringla had said earlier during the presser from Glasgow, as per ANI.

At the launch event, PM Modi also announced that that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will build a special data window for Small Island Developing Stated (SIDS) for timely information about cyclones, coral reef monitoring through satellite.

Fiji and Mauritius PMs thank Modi for IRIS

Prime Minister of Fiji, Frank Bainimarama welcomed the launch of India-led IRIS and called it a promising initiative. "He thanked the prime minister (Modi) for his leadership and felt that the initiative would go beyond technical assistance and capacity," Shringla said at the press briefing. Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness also expressed his gratitude for the conveners of the project and thanked PM Modi in particular for the invitation, Shringla said while speaking about the reactions of leaders at the event.

PM of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth said the initiative would "undoubtedly help" the group become more infrastructure resilient, promote inclusive infrastructure and ultimately achieve sustainable development, Shringla mentioned, as per ANI.

PM Modi reaches Delhi concluding a five-day visit to Europe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached Delhi after concluding five-day high-level tour to Europe. "Departing from Glasgow after two days of intense discussions about the future of our planet. India has not only exceeded the Paris commitments but has now also set an ambitious agenda for the next 50 years," he wrote on Twitter announcing his return. On the last day of the Conference of Parties (COP26) Climate Summit, PM Modi participated in the Build Back Better event led by US President Joe Biden. At the session, PM Modi underlined the need to ensure 4 aspects in infrastructure creation: Climate resilience; Incorporating traditional knowledge; Prioritising poor & vulnerable; sustainable & transparent finance that respects the sovereignty & territorial integrity of all countries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed through a Twitter post.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @MEAIndia_Twitter)