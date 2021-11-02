At the COP26 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a seminal statement highlighting the range and depth of climate actions taken by India along with future goals that the nation has set for itself, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. Speaking at a press briefing, Shringla informed that PM Modi, in his National Statement on India's behalf, also presented a five-point 'amrit tatva' from India on climate change.

“The highlight of the day was Prime Minister's National Statement on COP26. You would all agree this is a seminal statement. This is a very significant contribution by India towards global action on the climate change agenda," Shringla said.

“It (speech by PM Modi) not only highlights the range and depth of climate actions taken by India but also future goals that India has set for herself," he added.

Further, Shringla said that during his COP26 address, PM Modi also informed that India will increase its capacity of non-fossil energy capacity of 500 GW and meet 50% of its energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030. He even highlighted India’s effort to combat climate change. PM Modi stated that India is the only major economy that has worked and delivered on the Paris commitments both in letter and spirit.

"Karam baddh (duty- bound) India is bringing results by making all-out efforts," he said.

PM Modi asks developed nations to pledge $1 trillion

Moreover, during his speech, PM Modi also called upon rich and developed countries to fulfil their commitment towards the climate finance fund and greenhouse emission goals. He further sought a $1 Trillion climate action pledge from developed nations. Inspired by the Indian culture, Mahatma Gandhi and his own life, PM Modi even proposed a new mantra for sustainable development to the world- ‘LIFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment). PM Modi said that LIFE could prove revolutionary in multiple sectors including fishing, housing, hospitality, clothing, and energy amongst others.

It is to mention that PM Modi is currently attending the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. The 2021 UN Climate Change Conference is being attended by delegates of more than 190 countries. On Tuesday, PM Modi will be holding several bilateral talks with heads of nations, including Japan and Switzerland. With most of the countries, it will be the Prime Minister's first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The meeting will take place between 2.30pm and 6pm IST.

