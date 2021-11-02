In Pictures| From Joe Biden To Boris Johnson, Leaders PM Modi Met At COP26 Summit

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden can be seen sharing a warm handshake in this picture from COP26 Summit.
After a bilateral on the sidelines of the COP26 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be seen together posing for a picture.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett embrace each other at the opening event of the COP26 Summit.
At COP26, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchange pleasantries.
PM Modi and Australia's PM Scott Morrison greet each other with a handshake in this picture from COP26 Summit.