Last Updated:

In Pictures| From Joe Biden To Boris Johnson, Leaders PM Modi Met At COP26 Summit

Leaders along with climate campaigners & activists from around the world are in Glasgow to attend the COP26 Summit, scheduled to be held from Oct 31-Nov 12.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
PM Modi and Joe Biden
1/6
Image-ANI@Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden can be seen sharing a warm handshake in this picture from COP26 Summit.

PM Modi and Boris Johnson
2/6
Image-ANI@Twitter

After a bilateral on the sidelines of the COP26 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be seen together posing for a picture. 

PM Modi and Naftali Bennett
3/6
Credit- Naftali Bennett@Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett embrace each other at the opening event of the COP26 Summit. 

PM Modi and Angela Merkel
4/6
Credit-NarendraModi@Twitter

At COP26, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchange pleasantries.  

PM Modi and Scott Morrison
5/6
Credit-NarendraModi@Twitter

PM Modi and Australia's PM Scott Morrison greet each other with a handshake in this picture from COP26 Summit. 

PM Modi and Ursula von der Leyen
6/6
Credit-Vonderleyen@Twitter

PM Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen clicked at COP26 Summit as they indulge in a conversation

Tags: COP26, PM Modi, Boris Johnson
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: In Haiti, gangs' grip on society leads to economic crisis

IN PICS: In Haiti, gangs' grip on society leads to economic crisis
In Pics: Lonely Planet's best travel destinations for 2022, Cook Island tops list

In Pics: Lonely Planet's best travel destinations for 2022, Cook Island tops list