The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi Expresses Solidarity With Boris Johnson, Hopes For His Early Recovery From COVID

UK News

PM Modi expressed solidarity with his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson and expressed hope that the latter would be discharged from the hospital soon.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson and expressed hope that the latter would be discharged from the hospital. He also exuded confidence that Johnson would regain perfect health very soon. The UK PM was hospitalised on April 5 on the advice of his doctor as he was still experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Johnson had thanked the NHS on this occasion.

Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

On March 27, the UK PM had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He announced this via a post on Twitter. He mentioned that he developed mild symptoms of COVID-19 such as persistent cough and fever over the last 24 hours. Thereafter, he took a test on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, which came out positive.

As a result, Johnson stated that he was working from home and self-isolating. At the same time, he exuded confidence that the UK would get through this phase successfully by complying with the necessary measures. He urged upon everyone to stop the spread of COVID-19 from household to household. 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sharad
SHARAD PAWAR ON COVID-19
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Karti
CONG OPPOSES MPLAD SUSPENSION
Mamata
MAMATA BANERJEE: 'GLOBAL ADVISORY'
Health Ministry
1,445 COVID CASES LINKED TO MARKAZ
Assam
MARKAZ: ASSAM GOVT TO FILE CASES