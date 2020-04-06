PM Modi Expresses Solidarity With Boris Johnson, Hopes For His Early Recovery From COVID

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson and expressed hope that the latter would be discharged from the hospital. He also exuded confidence that Johnson would regain perfect health very soon. The UK PM was hospitalised on April 5 on the advice of his doctor as he was still experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Johnson had thanked the NHS on this occasion.

Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain.



Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

On March 27, the UK PM had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He announced this via a post on Twitter. He mentioned that he developed mild symptoms of COVID-19 such as persistent cough and fever over the last 24 hours. Thereafter, he took a test on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, which came out positive.

As a result, Johnson stated that he was working from home and self-isolating. At the same time, he exuded confidence that the UK would get through this phase successfully by complying with the necessary measures. He urged upon everyone to stop the spread of COVID-19 from household to household.