PM Modi Meets Prince Charles In Glasgow, Lauds His Efforts Towards Sustainable Development

On the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the heir to the throne, Prince Charles in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi dubbed the meeting between both the leaders a delightful interaction and lauded the "many efforts" of The Prince of Wales towards further sustainable development. He also shared images of the Prince greeting PM Modi with folded hands.

It is always a delight to interact with The Prince of Wales. His passion towards caring for the environment is outstanding. He is at the forefront of many efforts to further sustainable development.



Had a great meeting with him in Glasgow. @ClarenceHouse pic.twitter.com/ByuyK2TzGH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

PM Modi interacted with many other leaders on the sidelines of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) Summit being held in Glasgow, Scotland. On Monday, PM Modi met his British counterpart Boris Johnson and discussed a wide spectrum of subjects, "including mitigating climate change".

As per a release of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi congratulated PM Johnson for organising the global summit successfully and lauded him for his personal leadership in championing global action for climate change mitigation and adaptation. Both the leaders discussed cooperation in areas like green hydrogen, renewables, and clean technology extensively and also exchanged views on the economy, defence, and peer-to-peer (P2P) ties.

Prince Charles seeks robust action on climate change at COP26 Summit

The Conference of Parties (COP26) is the "last chance saloon" to save the planet and contain a global rise in temperature at 1.5°C, Prince Charles, the committed environmental campaigner, said on Sunday, as per an official statement released by Clarence House. The Prince of Wales was addressing a press meet organised by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi just ahead of the Glasgow Summit that kick-started earlier on Monday, 1 November. Prince Charles' remarks came shortly after UK PM Boris Johnson struck a "pessimistic tone" about the success of the conference, the Independent reported.

"COP26 begins in Glasgow tomorrow. Quite literally, it is the last chance saloon. We must now translate fine words into still finer actions," Prince Charles said at G20 Summit.

Highlighting the need to align the country, industry, and investment roadmap, Prince Charles asserted that there are too few investable projects in the pipeline owing to the lack of confidence in the government. Citing his discussions with cross-industry leaders, the Prince noted the must-needed solutions to the issues of climate change. "What is needed to overcome barriers and unlock trillions of dollars, they have indicated three essential points," he said adding, "Multilateral Development Banks have a critical role to play in creating the enabling environment for investment that supports a sustainable future." He also called on leaders to 'set aside differences' and grasp the opportunity to launch a sustainable green recovery.

(Image: @NarendraModi_Twitter)