PM Modi Thanks Boris Johnson; Recounts Meeting 'old And New Friends' At COP26 Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up the high-level five-day visit to the Conference of Parties (COP26) and Group of Twenty (G20) in Europe and emplaned for Delhi on Tuesday. Following the exit, he thanked the host of the global climate summit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his efforts and expressed gratitude to the Scottish people for their warm hospitality. The PM also expressed his delight in meeting "old friends" and making new ones at two consecutive global forums.

It was wonderful to see many old friends in person after a long time, and meet some new ones. I am thankful to our host PM @BorisJohnson and also to the Scottish people for their warm hospitality in the beautiful Glasgow. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2021

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi also recounted India's noteworthy discussions at the Glasgow Summit. Departing from Glasgow after two days of intense discussions about the future of our planet. India has not only exceeded the Paris commitments but has now also set an ambitious agenda for the next 50 years, PM Modi wrote on Twitter. He also added, "It was wonderful to see many old friends in person after a long time and meet some new ones. I am thankful to our host PM Boris Johnson and also to the Scottish people for their warm hospitality in the beautiful Glasgow."

Glad to have met, yet again, PM @naftalibennett. We had fruitful talks on boosting India-Israel friendship in sectors such as research, innovation and futuristic technologies. These sectors are critical for empowering our youngsters. pic.twitter.com/AUEENd6xCE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2021

PM Modi met several global leaders to discuss a wide range of subjects

On the sidelines of the COP26 Summit, PM Modi held various bilateral meetings with several heads of state. On Tuesday, he met PM of Israel Naftali Bennett. Taking to Twitter PM Modi shared minutes from the meeting. "We had fruitful talks on boosting India-Israel friendship in sectors such as research, innovation and futuristic technologies. These sectors are critical for empowering our youngsters," he wrote. PM Modi also briefly met Bill Gates on the sidelines of the COP26. They discussed a wide range of subjects including ways to strengthen global efforts towards overcoming climate change, the PM wrote on Twitter. He also met Vietnam PM Pham Mihn Chinh and engaged in a "productive exchange" reaffirming a comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam on the sidelines of the COP26 summit.

Had an excellent meeting with @BillGates at the @COP26 Summit. We discussed a wide range of subjects including ways to strengthen global efforts towards overcoming climate change. pic.twitter.com/aUlQjRU45W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2021

India's goal for climate change

India made significant announcements related to climate change goals at the COP26 Climate Summit. PM Modi pledged to reach 'Net Zero' carbon emissions by 2070, a decision hailed by environment experts. He also vowed to reduce industrial emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. Moreover, India's new target of 500 gigawatts (GW) energy from non-fossil fuel sources was also noted to be a "significant contribution" to climate goals. Additionally, the PM also stressed the need for greater ambition on technology and climate finance on behalf of smaller countries.

Delivering India's National Statement at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, PM Modi on Monday proposed the "One-Word Movement." Calling for collective participation towards mitigating climate change, the PM also highlighted that "Lifestyle for Environment" should become a mass movement to raise "consciousness" and combat "mindless and destructive consumption." He also called for a "unified approach" to attain multidimensional goals in the field of agriculture, energy, housing, water management, tourism etc.

