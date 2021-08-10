Police Dog Kaiser Rejoins Duty After Recovering From Stab Injury In UK, Receives New Toy

A police dog who suffered severe injuries after being stabbed bounced back to duty on August 9, Monday. Kaiser, an accomplice of the Croydon Police in England was accompanied by his handler PC Woollcott who joined the forces after they recovered from the injuries received from a brutal attack. Kaiser was also awarded a new toy by the Mayor and Mayoress for his bravery.

The post by Croydon Police on their Facebook page is sure to brush off your Monday blues. The Police department on Friday shared the news of Kaiser's speedy recovery and informed that the canine is fit and healthy. The brave paw-mate is ready to take over his post and serve the town once again

Kaiser was stabbed 5 times on his head in June

The police dog survived grave injuries after he was knifed about five times in the head and once below his eye. Kaiser was on patrol with PC Mark Woolcott at around 11 pm on Sunday, May 30 when they were called about an intruder in the back garden of a house on Luxted Road in Orpington. Kaiser received the injuries while he tried to subdue the intruder. He continued to dominate the intruder until the police detained him. Dog Task Force on examining Kaiser's injuries said that "he was lucky to be alive."

The brave dog receives a well-deserved gift

Croydon Police department shared a series of pictures on their Facebook page to celebrate the rejoining of Kaiser and his handler. They shared a before and after picture of Kaiser, which clearly showed what a fighter he is. The brave doggo received much appreciation from the Mayor and Mayoress of Croydon. The ceremony was graced by Police Commander and Mayor or Bromley along with Councillor Russel L. Mellor. As a welcome gift, the Mayor gifted a toy to Kaiser and he seemed to have liked it very much, the Facebook post mentioned. Take a look at the pictures:

Netizens applauded Kaiser for his bravery

The post by Croydon Police received much appreciation and respect. The pictures were shared on August 6, following which the comment section poured with praises like "Well done Kaiser, a true hero." Viewers also cheered Kaiser's complete recovery and some dropped numerous heart emojis.

(Image credits: @CroydonPolice/Facebook)