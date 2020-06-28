Poll Results Show UK PM Boris Johnson Less Popular Than Labour Leader Keir Starmer

Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer has overtaken his Conservative counterpart Boris Johnson for the first time in the recent survey of voters' preferred choice as Prime Minister. According to reports, Starmer got the support of 37% voters who polled in the survey, while the current British Prime Minister Johnson received 35% votes. 14 per cent of people who took the survey voted for neither Johnson nor Starmer as their preferred choice of Prime Minister, while another 14 per cent voted to say that they don't know who would make a better PM. The survey was conducted by Opinium, an award-winning strategic insight agency.

For the first time, more people think Starmer would make a better Prime Minister than Johnson. This is the first time an opposition leader has led on this question since we started asking it in 2015. pic.twitter.com/WUc6Su3VKQ — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) June 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party leads by four points on the voting intention with 43 per cent votes in its favour. Labour Party polled 39 per cent in terms of voting intention. Both parties polled a percentage point down from last week, while Liberal Democrats, Green Party, and SNP all gained points compared to the previous week, according to Opinium. Kate Green, who was appointed as the new shadow education secretary by Keir Starmer on June 27 had a higher approval rating than Johnson for the past six weeks.

The Conservative lead on voting intention remains at four points, with both parties a percentage point down from last week. pic.twitter.com/Yao1sw2Ajy — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) June 27, 2020

"Looking at seats gained in the 2019 election, Starmer leads on the best Prime Minister question amongst Labour seats in England and Wales that the Conservative gained in 2019; 41% think Starmer would make the best Prime Minister compared to 33% who think Johnson does," Opinium wrote on Twitter.

Starmer's election

Keir Starmer was elected as the new leader of the Labour Party after defeating Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey on April 4. The 57-year-old new leader of the Labour Party won 56.2 percent votes. Having been named as the head of the Crown Prosecution Service and Director of Public Prosecutions in 2008, and receiving a knighthood in 2014 for his service, Starmer won a seat in the British Parliament in the election of 2015 with reportedly a majority of more than 17,000.

(Image Credit: AP)