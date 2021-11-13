Prince Charles, on Friday, made an official visit to Brixton district where he was left spellbound by a local magician. According to The Independent, the British Royal was interacting with young entrepreneurs at a NatWest branch when he encountered performer Chris Walls, who is better known by his stage name Chris Reads Minds.

The magician then performed a magic trick for the 72-year-old, prompting him to remark, “It is very impressive.”

What was the trick?

For the purpose of his illusion, Chris asked the heir to the British throne to pick a name, number and colour-all of which he noted on a paper. He then began a confab with the Prince, cracking a few jokes and asking him a few questions. At the end of his conversation with the Prince of Wales, the mind-reader produced a sealed envelope out of his wallet.

He then opened the envelope and took out his visiting card from inside. As he turned the card, he saw “Blue, 12 and George" written on it, the same colour, name and number that Prince Charles had initially thought of. Soon, a clearly amused Prince Charles said, “Very impressive, it really is. Well done. You have the gift of the gab too. You've been a huge success.”

A magician has impressed Prince Charles by performing a mind trick on him today during a visit to a bank in Brixton.@chrisreadsminds pic.twitter.com/3Frzagobmi — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) November 11, 2021

We welcomed HRH Prince of Wales @ClarenceHouse to our NatWest Brixton branch yesterday where he met with a group of entrepreneurs who have gone through our Enterprise Programme – a partnership between ourselves and the @PrincesTrust. pic.twitter.com/sd3fzAWo2P — NatWest Group (@NatWestGroup) November 12, 2021

Prince Charles to visit Barbados

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales has another visit in the pipeline. According to an official announcement, Prince Charles is set to visit Barbados as a 'guest of honour' as the country will transition to a Republic within the Commonwealth. The ceremony will officially remove the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, as the head of state and mark Barbados' transition into a republic.

The Prince of Wales will visit Barbados to mark Barbados’ transition within the Commonwealth. As future Head of the Commonwealth, the Prince has been invited by MiaAmor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, to be Guest of Honour at the Republic Celebration events, Clarence House announced on Twitter on Friday.

"The Prince will also undertake a short programme of engagements in Barbados," Clarence House added in a Twitter statement. The event, which is set to take place later this month, will witness Dame Sandra Mason sworn in as president of Barbados. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on November 30, which is the 55th anniversary of Barbados gaining independence from Britain in 1966.

(Image: @PrincesTrust/Twitter)