Last Updated:

'Very impressive' | Prince Charles Amazed By Mind Reader Chris Walls' Trick During Brixton Visit

Prince Charles, on Friday, made an official visit to Brixton where he was left spellbound by a local magician, who goes by the stage name Chris Reads Minds.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Prince Charles

Image: @PrincesTrust/Twitter


Prince Charles, on Friday, made an official visit to Brixton district where he was left spellbound by a local magician. According to The Independent, the British Royal was interacting with young entrepreneurs at a NatWest branch when he encountered performer Chris Walls, who is better known by his stage name Chris Reads Minds.

The magician then performed a magic trick for the 72-year-old, prompting him to remark, “It is very impressive.”

What was the trick?

For the purpose of his illusion, Chris asked the heir to the British throne to pick a name, number and colour-all of which he noted on a paper. He then began a confab with the Prince, cracking a few jokes and asking him a few questions. At the end of his conversation with the Prince of Wales, the mind-reader produced a sealed envelope out of his wallet.

READ | Top 10 headlines: PM Modi Meets Prince Charles; Uddhav Thackeray To Meet NCP Chief & More

He then opened the envelope and took out his visiting card from inside. As he turned the card, he saw “Blue, 12 and George" written on it, the same colour, name and number that Prince Charles had initially thought of. Soon, a clearly amused Prince Charles said, “Very impressive, it really is. Well done. You have the gift of the gab too. You've been a huge success.” 

READ | France's Macron meets Prince Charles in Glasgow

Prince Charles to visit Barbados

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales has another visit in the pipeline. According to an official announcement, Prince Charles is set to visit Barbados as a 'guest of honour' as the country will transition to a Republic within the Commonwealth. The ceremony will officially remove the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, as the head of state and mark Barbados' transition into a republic.

READ | Prince Charles joins negotiators at COP26 reception

The Prince of Wales will visit Barbados to mark Barbados’ transition within the Commonwealth. As future Head of the Commonwealth, the Prince has been invited by MiaAmor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, to be Guest of Honour at the Republic Celebration events, Clarence House announced on Twitter on Friday.

READ | Prince Charles to visit Barbados as guest of honour as Caribbean island becomes a Republic

"The Prince will also undertake a short programme of engagements in Barbados," Clarence House added in a Twitter statement. The event, which is set to take place later this month, will witness Dame Sandra Mason sworn in as president of Barbados. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on November 30, which is the 55th anniversary of Barbados gaining independence from Britain in 1966.

(Image: @PrincesTrust/Twitter)

Tags: Prince Charles, Chris Wall, magician
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND