UK Government Defends Policy Requiring 14 Days Quarantine For Overseas Travellers

UK government has reportedly defended its decision to require all travellers entering the UK from overseas to go through 14 days of quarantine protocol to curb the spread of coronavirus disease. But according to the reports, the travel and tourism sector believes that the move could discourage overseas visitors from coming to the country. Private airlines and tourism companies have reportedly started a campaign against the policy stating that they could face loss and some opposition lawmakers have also criticised the new rules.

As we begin to ease some restrictions, it’s so important that we continue to stay alert to the risk of infection.



Keep 2 metres away from others and wash your hands regularly. #StayAlert pic.twitter.com/Fztuj8Efjm — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) May 30, 2020

READ: UK: Junior Minister Says 'thousands' Are Being Traced Under Government's COVID-19 Response

14 days of mandatory quarantine

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps reportedly warned that the situation could become worse if the 14 days of mandatory quarantine for overseas travellers is not incorporated. Both of them reportedly opined and warned people not to belittle the progress in tackling the deadly virus. They said that they are working with the transport industry and are in talks with the other countries and would definitely come up with something so that people in UK can go abroad and vice versa.

READ: Washington Archbishop Rebukes Trump For Tear-gas Photo-op Walk; Aide Calls Cleric a 'pawn'

84% of Drive-Thru #Covid_19 test results are now being received within 24 hours. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) May 27, 2020

Patel tweeted, "From Monday, people arriving to the UK will need to self-isolate for 14 days.Let’s not throw away our progress in tackling this deadly virus. We owe it to the thousands who have died." Shapps tweeted on June 1, "Some good news! Now that #Covid19 restrictions have eased, car showrooms are once again open for business & we're making it more convenient to switch to an #ElectricCar. As we restart #transport I'm keen to make things more environmentally friendly with cleaner air".

READ: Study Finds Ethnic Minorities At Higher Risk Of COVID-19 Death In UK

READ: UK's Johnson Pledges To Let In Hong Kong Citizens If Needed

(Image credit: AP)