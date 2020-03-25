BREAKING: Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Currently In Self-isolation

In a massive development, Prince Charles has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus that has gripped the world. The Clarence House confirmed that the 71-year-old royal had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease in a statement released this morning.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days, as usual," said the statement.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," it added.

According to International Media, the tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. The statement added that it is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.

Furthermore, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested, but the house confirmed that she did not contract the Covid-19 virus.