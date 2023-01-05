Prince Harry Accuses Brother Prince William Of Physical Attack In His New Memoir: Reports

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry claimed that the Prince of Wales and the next in line to the throne, Prince William have physically attacked him.

According to the Guardian, the youngest son of King Charles III made these revelations in his new memoir titled “Spare” which is about to hit the shelves this January. As per the reports, in his tell-all book, Prince Harry recalled a 2019 argument that broke out between the two brothers. The new agency alleges that in the book Harry talked about how Prince William called his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, “rude, abrasive”. The 38-year-old Prince claimed that his brother Prince William used similar adjectives used by the UK press against his American wife.

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," reads an excerpt from the book, according to the Guardian. According to the reports, the Prince who left the Royal family in 2021 with his wife, has made many such explosive revelations in the book. Ever since the royal couple left the Royal palace, they have been very open about the struggles they faced during their time in the royal family. As of now, neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington palace made any comments on the revelations made by the Duke of Sussex.

A dog bowl cracked the back of the Prince

According to the Guardian, the excerpt reads, “He (William) set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripped my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

The report came to light after it was reported that Prince Harry wanted his father and his brother back. In an upcoming interview with the British network ITV, the press talked about his hopes for a possible reconciliation. In the preview clip of the interview, Harry can be seen saying, “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

When it comes to the criticisms the Royal couple receive over their decision to stay in the royal family, Prince Harry has claimed in the past that he tried to deal with this issue privately. In a "60-minute" interview that is going to air this Sunday, the young prince stated, “Every single time I tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakages and planting of stories against me and my wife.” As of now, the Royal couple has talked about their struggles in a 2021 Oprah interview and the bombshell Netflix Docuseries, Harry and Meghan.