Prince Harry An Outcast At Queen's Funeral? Discrimination In Uniform, Seating Sparks Row

Even though they have given up on their Royal titles, Prince Harry along with his wife Meghan Markle joined the Royal family for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Prince Harry walked side-by-side with his brother, Prince William during the processional behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on the way to the Abbey. The brothers later followed the Queen’s coffin into the Abbey itself, where they were joined by their respective wives-- Meghan and Catherine--and other members of the Royal family. Though among his likes, Harry looked different, and so did his wife. They have, since the beginning of the mourning period after the Queen's death on September 8.

Prince Harry an outcast?

For starters, on Saturday when Harry came out in his blues to stand a historic vigil at his late grandmother's coffin, he found that his royal military uniform was stripped of Queen Elizabeth II's 'ER' initials, which appeared on the shoulders of Prince William, and others. This was after King Charles III made an exception and 'permitted' him to wear his uniform to the all-night duty, overriding the earlier plans that he would wear a morning suit on all ceremonies due to him no longer being a working Royal.

Even at the funeral procession, he was not spared and had to walk out in a black suit jacket and grey pants. Not just this, photos show senior Royals, including King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Anne- all dressed in the Royal military uniform saluting while Harry, in civil wear was not allowed to salute. The reason was--he was stripped of his military titles when he stepped back from royal duties.

In the Westminster Abbey, Harry along with his wife Meghan, were denied front-row seats. On one side of the front row aisle sat King Charles III, the Queen consort Camilla, Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie the Countess of Wessex. On the other side of the aisle was Prince William, Kate Middleton the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and then Peter Phillips and Zara and Mike Tindall. Harry and Meghan sat in the second row.

Netizens come in support of Prince Harry; 'Standing out and above the rest'

The discrimination against Prince Harry was noticed by the internet, with many coming forward to write a word or two of praise for one of the eight grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth. One user sharing an image of Harry from the funeral procession wrote, 'All I see is Prince Harry standing out and above the rest'. One other wrote, 'I can’t imagine the flashbacks Prince Harry is probably having right now.'

All I see is Prince Harry standing out and above the rest. pic.twitter.com/ngIYxnouE5 — MD (@MarkleDuchess) September 19, 2022

Nearly killed me off seeing Prince Harry not being able to salute 🫡 😭#PrinceHarryUniform — Cindy Meah (@cindymeah) September 19, 2022

They treat Prince Harry like an outcast over titles. He’s family but he ain’t one of us. Literally sad they have to live in that reality — Treverlyn ‎ᗢ‎ (@wandatrever) September 19, 2022

Bet Prince Harry feels justified in his decision to no longer be a working member of the royal family after all this. — Liam Cooper (@ItsLiamCooper) September 19, 2022