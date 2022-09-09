Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on September 8 afternoon, as confirmed by the Royal Family in a statement. The 96-year-old monarch breathed her last at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. After her health concerns were shared by the doctors, the Royal Family rushed to the Queen's side to be with her.

Though Prince Harry was among the other family members who were present in the Balmoral castle, his wife Meghan Markle did not visit in the immediate aftermath. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in this together with the other family members as they cope with the huge loss.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

While Meghan did not accompany her husband Prince Harry to Balmoral, the couple paid a solemn tribute to the Queen through their Archewell foundation. In a bid to express their support to the royal family in this hour of grief, the Archewell Foundation's website page turned all-black with important information being wiped off.

All important information pertaining to the foundation including its upcoming events was replaced with a message dedicated to the Queen. The website's message in white text said, "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II" with the Queen's birth and death year mentioned below. Following the changes, the homepage also lacks navigation features that could take users to different pages on the site. To access those different pages, visitors have to either manually enter the specific links or go through a search engine.

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier that when Queen Elizabeth’s health was deteriorating, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle were expected to visit Scotland. However, it was recently revealed that Markle did not accompany Prince Harry to Scotland to be at the Queen's bedside.

Apart from Meghan, it was reported that the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton also did not travel to Balmoral but stayed in Windsor Castle with her three children. While the reason behind Meghan not visiting Scotland is still vague, In Touch claimed that Markle was ‘unwelcome’ there, while adding that she may have felt that it would be wrong for her to go given her history with the Royal Family.

IMAGE: AP