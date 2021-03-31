Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Planning Home Birth For Second Child: Report

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning a home birth for their second child at their sprawling Montecito estate in LA, according to PageSix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had previously revealed that they are expecting their daughter in early summer. The couple had announced the gender of their second child in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they also detailed their reasons for leaving royal life behind.

It is worth mentioning that the baby girl will be the first-ever royal to be born in America. According to reports, while pregnant with son Archie, Meghan initially also dreamed of having a home birth at Frogmore Cottage, the UK home she shared with Prince Harry. However, her dreams of home birth were dashed as she was advised by the doctors to go to London’s private Portland Hospital to deliver her first child on May 6, 2019.

Meghan and Prince Harry had bought their $14.5 million Montecito estate last year, after quitting their senior roles in the royal family and moving to California. Now, if need be, the couple are close to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, which is voted one of the best hospitals in America. It is worth noting that the birth of their second child could not be more different from that of their first child, Archie.

‘Most amazing experience’

As per reports, back in 2019, the Duke and Duchess had not wanted to announce where or when Archie was born or who delivered the baby. However, later the couple had agreed to a photocall on the grounds of Windsor Castle to present Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world. The Queen had also officially announced Archie’s arrival with a note displayed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace as a mark of her affection.

Following Archie’s birth, Prince Harry had told the press, “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled. We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody”.

