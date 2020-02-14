Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Sack All Staff Members In UK: Report

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly sacked 15 of their staff members in London as they announced last month that they will step back as senior royals and work to become financially independent. According to reports, Meghan and Harry are seizing operations at their Buckingham Palace office and the team working there were notified about the closedown last month. Media reports suggest that efforts will be made to relocate the staff within the royal household.

The Royal Exit

On January 8, Meghan and Harry announced that they were stepping back as senior royals and will move to North America with their son Archie to live a financially independent life. The royals are currently living in Canada as they prepare to drop their titles and quit monarchy. The couple arrived in Canada in late January where they have reportedly settled into a seaside home in Victoria in British Columbia.

Soon after arriving in Canada, the couple issued a legal warning to the media after a picture of Meghan walking her dog was published in a local tabloid. Earlier, in October last year, the royal couple had revealed their struggles with the media spotlight. Meghan Markle had also admitted that motherhood was difficult for her with the media's constant interest.

The couple faced a lot of flak from netizens on social media after their announcement of exiting the royal palace came into light. The press termed the royal exit as 'Megxit' with some even blaming the Suits actor for the decision. Meghan's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle also took a dig at her sister as she accused her of 'ripping through the Royal Family like a tornado' and added that she always wanted to make a career in Hollywood.

