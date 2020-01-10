Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Waxworks Removed From Madame Tussauds' Royal Family Display

Soon after the royal couple announced their step back from royal duties, the Madame Tussauds museum in London on Wednesday, January 9, removed wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from its display of the royal family. According to the museum authorities, the two figures will be put up in a separate section.

Currently, Madame Tussauds, which contains over 250 wax models of several personalities, has a display of the royal family that includes the wax models of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

We’ve got to respect their wishes 🤷‍♂️ #Megxit pic.twitter.com/mb936VcqRd — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) January 9, 2020

The Royal Announcement

In a big announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday night announced to step back as 'Senior members' of the Royal Family. As per a statement released by Buckingham Palace, they will be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The couple also took to their official Instagram page and stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent."

Read: Nicki Minaj's Madame Tussauds statue receives backlash, fans want creators to 'try again'

Read: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision sparks UPROAR on Twitter; Netizens divided

Royal Uproar

The Royal announcement took the internet by storm with people posting their own predictions about the reasons and outcomes of the 'Royal break-up'. While several Netizens have trolled the couple, Trevor Noah took a jibe at them on Twitter.

Earlier, in October last year, the royal couple had revealed their struggles with the media spotlight. Meghan Markle had also admitted that motherhood was difficult for her with the media's constant interest.

Read: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry wish Kate Middleton on her 38th birthday

Read: Twitter coins 'Megxit' after Royal couple decide to take up 'progressive' role

Image Source: AP