Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Waxworks Removed From Madame Tussauds' Royal Family Display

Soon after the royal couple announced their step back from royal duties, the Madame Tussauds museum in London on Wednesday, January 9, removed wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from its display of the royal family. According to the museum authorities, the two figures will be put up in a separate section.
Currently, Madame Tussauds, which contains over 250 wax models of several personalities, has a display of the royal family that includes the wax models of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.
We’ve got to respect their wishes 🤷♂️ #Megxit pic.twitter.com/mb936VcqRd— Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) January 9, 2020
In a big announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday night announced to step back as 'Senior members' of the Royal Family. As per a statement released by Buckingham Palace, they will be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.
The couple also took to their official Instagram page and stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent."
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
The Royal announcement took the internet by storm with people posting their own predictions about the reasons and outcomes of the 'Royal break-up'. While several Netizens have trolled the couple, Trevor Noah took a jibe at them on Twitter.
🚨 WE’RE HIRING 🚨 pic.twitter.com/c7aJ6jjsS1— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 8, 2020
Earlier, in October last year, the royal couple had revealed their struggles with the media spotlight. Meghan Markle had also admitted that motherhood was difficult for her with the media's constant interest.
