Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Biography 'Finding Freedom' To Be Updated With New Chapters

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biography Finding Freedom is releasing an updated version. The book Finding Freedom about the Sussex couple is authored by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand and the first edition of the book was published on August 11 last year. As per reports, the new version is set to be released this summer that will address the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry Meghan biography updated version

Finding Freedom, a biography of Prince Harry and Meghan is giving an account of their departure from royal life. The new chapters will explain Queen Elizabeth II's decision to remove the Duke of Sussex's military titles and royal patronages, reported The Guardian. The updated version will explore the couple's claims made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

As per reports, the book will also address allegations against Meghan over the bullying of royal staff which was denied by her. The book will also address the couple's new life in America and their deals with Netflix and Spotify. A senior courtier told The Sunday Times that the Oprah interview "detonated a bomb under the royal family and the book will not help."

Harry Meghan Oprah Winfrey interview

In March 2021, Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey had grabbed many headlines for the shocking revelations that were made. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the bombshell interview revealed royal secrets to the world. In the much anticipated two hour interview, which initially aired on America’s east coast, the Duchess of Sussex revealed about her suicidal thoughts while being pregnant with son Archie, her depression amongst other shocking experiences. Amongst all the revelations made, Meghan also said in the interview that ‘reverse of the rumour that she made Kate Middleton cry was true’ while they were planning her wedding with Prince Harry.

