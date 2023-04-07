Prince Harry & Meghan To Not Attend King Charles Coronation As Kids Uninvited, Says Report

As the historic coronation of the new British Monarch King Charles III inches closer, reports are emerging that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not attend the highly anticipated coronation. According to Sputnik, the royal couple will choose to skip the event which is scheduled to take place next month, since their children have not been invited. The highly controversial couple’s eldest son, Prince Archie of Sussex, will have his birthday on May 6, the same day the coronation of the British monarch is expected to take place. Hence, this is also speculated to be part of the reason for their absence.

Citing British media reports, Sputnik reported on Friday that Buckingham Palace has also rejected the request of Harry and Meghan to sing “Happy Birthday” to their son from the royal balcony on the same day. The royal couple left the British royal family on 8 January, 2020. While the couple initially stated that they wanted to maintain a private life, the highly publicised Oprah interview, a Netflix docuseries and a book release were far from their old proclamations.

According to Sputnik, Royal commentator Angela Levin told the British media that Harry and Meghan expressed their intentions to stand with the royal family at the famous royal balcony of Buckingham Palace. The demand also included the family singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Archie from the palace balcony, the very same day the coronation will take place. However, Levin stated that both of these demands were rejected by the palace since they wanted to keep the public attention on the main event. Hence, the royal commentator made it clear that the couple might not attend the event.

The countdown to the throne

On April 6, the royal family shared a picture of the British monarch King Charles III, with his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort. The two couples can be seen beaming in blue. “One month to go!” the official Twitter handle of the Royal captioned the image. According to The Sun, a source close to the royal family revealed that the ceremony will be shorter, smaller and less expensive than Charles's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The longest-reigning British monarch passed away last year in September.

One month to go! 👑



Read up on all the latest news and plans for the Coronation weekend 👇 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 6, 2023

This will be the King’s first appearance on the balcony after the death of his beloved mother. Queen Consort Camilla will also be present by his side. The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate will be present as well since William is next the in line to inherit the British throne. According to The Time, the working members of the royal family will also get their spots on the balcony. However, the disgraced Duke of York, Prince Andrew, will not be standing next to his family.