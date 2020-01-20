The Debate
Prince Harry Expresses 'great Sadness' Over Separation From Royal Family

UK News

The Duke of Sussex expressed 'great sadness' over he and his wife Meghan giving up their royal titles as part of a separation agreement with the Royal family.

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex recently expressed 'great sadness' over him and his wife Meghan giving up their royal titles as part of a separation agreement with Queen Elizabeth and senior members of the royal family. While addressing supporters of his Africa-based charity in London on January 19, he said that 'it brings him great sadness' but he saw no other way out other than to give up his royal role in search of a 'more peaceful' life with wife Meghan and baby son Archie. In his speech, he further also said that he hoped to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth and military associations without public funding, however, that wasn't possible. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

In his speech, he further confessed to some trepidation at taking the momentous step of resigning from daily duties and charting a new life abroad. Under the recent settlement, Prince Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, they will not be taking part in any future ceremonial events or royal tours. 

READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Sign Up To Exit Deal; Give Up Royal Titles

According to the new agreement, the couple lost their right to be called 'his and her royal highness'. They further have also agreed to repay $3.1 million of taxpayer's money spent on renovating their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle. The deal, which will be coming into effect in a few weeks also means that the couple will no longer be representing the Queen in an official capacity. 

READ: Netizens Call Prince Harry, Meghan 'free' After They Lose HRH Titles

The statement

The Buckingham Palace on Saturday issued a formal statement regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties. The statement said, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security. This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020." 

READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Repay Taxpayers Money Used On Renovation Of UK Home

READ: Prince Harry Takes On First Duties Since Royal Crisis Talks

