Netizens Call Prince Harry, Meghan 'free' After They Lose HRH Titles

The Royal Family released yet another statement on January 18 saying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use their 'royal highness' titles. This was among other developments introduced by Queen Elizabeth towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement of 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the family.

This official agreement surrounding the couple by the royal family has taken over Twitter with netizens having mixed reactions. HRH is an abbreviation for His Royal Highness or Her Royal Highness used to address members of royal families, usually princes or princesses. Monarchs and their consorts are usually styled Majesty.

Queen's statement said, “While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

Netizens wish happiness for couple

While most of the Twitter users were supportive of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who wanted to work independently to earn money, others called them 'selfish'. But, one thing remained common that they all wished the royal couple 'happiness in life'. Internet users were also seen correcting each other who thought by losing HRH titles, the Duke of Sussex will not be the 6th in line to the throne, which, however, is not true. One of the internet users also called the couple is 'free at last'.

And they even said, “I’ll give you the money back cause you aren’t about to hold that shit over my head. I’m gone!!!!” #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/dac5uxfClc — Truth hurts (@Jasamgurlie) January 18, 2020

Meghan and Harry are still...



-Duke & Duchess of Sussex



-Prince Harry & Princess Meghan



-Archie’s parents



-Royal & rich af



-Still own Sussex Royal copyrights



-President and Vice President of the Commonwealth



So, in the end, they’re free from that toxic & racist country. pic.twitter.com/tFFNBh6xY4 — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@Khaleesi_Hodan) January 18, 2020

Bravo #HarryandMeghan! 👏



Go forth and be happy!



Now the haters should please shut up!



- No longer using HRH title

- Will pay back cost of refurbishing cottage



Are you happy now? Doubt it..bet they'll have more petty & petulant nonsense to say!

https://t.co/gmvg9It5O9 — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) January 18, 2020

They are gone and Prince Harry is still madly in love with the girl they deem not fit , he has made them eat their words & choose her over the vile British tabloids 💪🏽Meghan and Harry I wish you a lifetime of happiness and more babies♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/VJfMBu8KDd — Mama Kwezi Kemigisa of Uganda✌🇺🇬 (@jojobusing) January 19, 2020

Harry and Meghan seem good, decent people to me. And Andrew still has his HRH title. 🤷‍♂️ — Philip (@Easy_P) January 19, 2020

Of course he is a prince, and remains 6th in line to the throne. The HRH title has not even been formally revoked. He will just cease using it. — Riaz Gilani (@RiazGilani) January 19, 2020

