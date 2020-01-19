The Debate
Netizens Call Prince Harry, Meghan 'free' After They Lose HRH Titles

UK News

The Royal Family said on January 18 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use their 'royal highness' titles, netizens now call them 'free'.

Netizens

The Royal Family released yet another statement on January 18 saying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use their 'royal highness' titles. This was among other developments introduced by Queen Elizabeth towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement of 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the family. 

This official agreement surrounding the couple by the royal family has taken over Twitter with netizens having mixed reactions. HRH is an abbreviation for His Royal Highness or Her Royal Highness used to address members of royal families, usually princes or princesses. Monarchs and their consorts are usually styled Majesty.  

Queen's statement said, “While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

Netizens wish happiness for couple

While most of the Twitter users were supportive of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who wanted to work independently to earn money, others called them 'selfish'. But, one thing remained common that they all wished the royal couple 'happiness in life'. Internet users were also seen correcting each other who thought by losing HRH titles, the Duke of Sussex will not be the 6th in line to the throne, which, however, is not true. One of the internet users also called the couple is 'free at last'. 

Read -  Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Repay Taxpayers Money Used On Renovation Of UK Home

Read -  Prince Harry Takes On First Duties Since Royal Crisis Talks

Read - Prince Harry Set To Make First Public Appearance After Big Announcement

Read - Burger King's Offer Of 'part-time Positions' For Prince Harry Takes Internet By Storm

