Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Archewell Logo; Austrian Firm Boss Reacts

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as frontline royals and set up base in the US, in April 2020, unveiled the name of their new non-profit charitable organization as Archewell, based on the name of their 11-month-old son Archie. The couple who was using the royal monogram on their documents and letters are now using the Archewell logo with the letter AW.

The Duke and Duchess have been receiving a lot of backlash on social media for copying the logo design from Am Werdertor project, which has a similar 'AW' emblem since 2018. Talking to Daily Mail, Dmitry Pryanishnikov, chief executive of Am Werdertor's parent company Allea Group, said that 'Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery'. Dmitry clarified that even though the logo is very similar, they won't take any action and do not take offence because 'the subject projects are very much different by their nature'.

A Twitter user wrote, "I think Am Werdertor would have a good lawsuit case against Archewell. Stealing their logo. My understanding you can't have a logo that is very similar to an already established logo." Another said, "Who wore it best Am Werdertor or Archewell?"

Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview

The Duke and Duchess spoke for the first time together after their royal exit, which was recently confirmed, during the Oprah interview. In the interview, the couple explained why they decided to step down from their royal duties, which they announced in January 2020. In the interview, Meghan discussed a lack of mental health support from family members, as well as how some family members made racist remarks about the colour of her skin and expressed concerns about the colour of their mixed-race son Archie.