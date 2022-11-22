Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Award Ceremony Guests To Pay Whopping Price To Sit With Them

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will be awarded the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award for standing up against racism in the Royal Family. The award ceremony will be held on December 6, and the prices of its tickets have seemingly blown people's minds.

According to a report by Express UK, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the award ceremony, which will take place in New York. However, the ceremony's ticket prices are extremely high and also give a chance to people to sit on the main table with the Sussexes. For the guests who want to attend the ceremony while sitting beside the royals, the ticket price is up to £840,000, approx Rs 8.12 crore.

During a TalkTV interview, Royal author Angela Levin reacted to the whopping price of the tickets and criticised the couple. She said, "I hope they're getting too big for their ambitions and it will all go pop. I think we've all had enough really."

Kerry Kenedy on why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being awarded

In an interview with Vantiatis, Kerry Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy's daughter and president of the foundation, recalled that the couple is being felicitated for their heroic stance against racism in the Royal Family. She lauded the couple and said, "They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health."

Kennedy added that the pair was aware of the consequences of their steps and still spoke against their family. She said, "They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn’t live with themselves if they didn’t question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step."

This came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the chat, the couple alleged that a senior Royal made racist comments about their son Archie's skin colour.

Image: AP