Prince Harry Returns To US After Attending Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling Event

After reuniting with his family in the UK over a short trip for the statue unveiling of his late mother Princess Diana, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry returned to the US. Prince Harry is back to his wife Meghan Markle and kids in the United States. Prince Harry and Prince William paid tribute to their late mother Diana at the Kensington Palace on July 1, which marks her 60th birth anniversary. Despite the ongoing royal tension, the brothers, who were not on good terms with each other in recent years, were all smiles while unveiling the statue together.

Prince Harry returns to the US to his wife Meghan Markle and children

As per reports by Page Six, the Duke of Sussex was spotted at the Los Angeles airport on July 5 morning. On July 1, Prince William and Prince Harry joined the armed forces at their childhood home, Kensington Palace, to reveal the statue, which they commissioned four years ago. The sculpture depicts their mother with three children, reflecting Diana's work to support and nurture children around the world. Amid the speculations whe5ther the two brothers would deliver a speech to mark the auspicious occasion, the two issued a joint statement. The statement recalled the qualities of Princess Diana and how she was looked up to by others.

"We remember her love, strength, and character-- qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and legacy." The statue, which features Diana standing beside three children to represent her "generational impact," includes a paving stone engraved with the message, "There are the units to measure the worth of this woman as a woman regardless of birth. Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?"

Explaining the reason behind showing Princess Diana with three children, sculptor Rank-Broadley reportedly said that he believed Princess would have appeared “isolated” if she stood alone in solitary fashion. Since one of the things that her friends and family members fondly remember is how “friendly and gregarious person” she was while having a “particular warmth” for children.

The guest list of the event was cut short to only 15 people due to the COVID-19 safety protocols. Among the guests, Diana's sisters- Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, and her brother, Charles Spencer were also present. Prince William's wife Kate Middleton was not in attendance, nor was Meghan Markle, who remained in California with the couple's two young children: 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and newly born daughter Lilibet Diana.

IMAGE: AP