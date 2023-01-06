Prince Harry Says William And Kate Told Him To Wear Nazi Costume In New Book 'Spare'

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton encouraged Prince Harry to wear the Nazi costume that landed him in a massive row, the Duke of Sussex has claimed in his new and controversial book titled 'Spare'.

Prince Harry donned the Nazi uniform -- a military shirt and red swastika armband holding a drink and a cigarette -- at a costume party when was 20 years old. The picture of Harry in a Nazi costume made headlines back in 2005 which many deemed "inappropriate and insensitive".

Prince Harry’s picture in a Nazi outfit that made the news:

"Prince Harry sensationally puts some of the blame for his Nazi uniform scandal on his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, in his new memoir, sources tell Page Six."#PrinceHarry never could think for himself apparently. pic.twitter.com/P7RADgj5zi — NaomiSky15 (@NaomiSky_15) January 5, 2023

Prince Harry claimed in his book, which will hit the shelves on January 10, that he debated between dressing as a Nazi or a pilot for the 'Native and Colonial'- themed costume party. Prince William attended the party dressed as a lion.

Prince Harry has written in his memoir that William and Kate had 'howled with laughter' when they saw him in the Nazi outfit, according to a Page Six report.

"I phoned Willy and Kate, and asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry said, adding he brought the costume home and tried it on. "They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."

Harry says William physically attacked him during argument about Meghan:

Prince Harry says his brother William physically attacked him during a ferocious argument — one of many startling allegations in a new memoir that includes revelations about the estranged royal's drug-taking, first sexual encounter and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan.

In the memoir, Harry said his brother Prince William lashed out during a furious argument over the siblings' deteriorating relationship.

Harry recounts a 2019 argument at his Kensington Palace home, in which he says William called Harry’s wife, the former actor Meghan Markle, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.” Harry said William grabbed his brother by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him down.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me,” Harry says in the passage, first reported by The Guardian.

Harry says he had scrapes and bruises as a result of the tussle, for which William later apologised.

The allegation is one of a slew in a book that articulates painful, intimate — and in some cases contested — details about the lives of Harry and other members of the royal family. The memoir is the latest in a string of public revelations and accusations by Harry and Meghan that have shaken Britain’s royal family.

(With inputs from Associated Press)