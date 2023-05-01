As the historic coronation inches closer, reports are emerging that the Duke of Sussex is set to fly back to the United States just hours after the crowning of King Charles III. The youngest son of the new British monarch has been at odds with the UK royal family over the way his wife actress Meghan Markle has been treated by the institution and the British media. According to British News Outlet, The Sun, the 38-year-old prince is planning to be “in and out” of the country in 24 hours and return back to this Montecito home in California. The reason behind this extremely short trip to his home country is the birthday of his son Prince Archie.

The historic coronation is scheduled to take place on May 6. On the same day, Sussex will celebrate the birthday of their oldest son Prince Archie. Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace stated that while Harry will attend his father’s coronation, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will remain with her children in the United States. “Harry will be in and out of the UK in 24 hours. He will only be doing the Coronation service then leaving,” a source close to the family told The Sun. The source told the news outlet that the prince will be back in his California mansion to celebrate the fourth birthday of his son.

Harry could be in the air by 3 pm

According to The Sun, the ceremony which will start at 11 am is expected to end by 1 am. Hence, the Duke of Sussex will be in the air by 3 pm. Archie’s grandmother and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland will be present at the party as well. Meanwhile, Markle’s estranged family is all set to tell their side of the story in a documentary which is expected to release before the coronation. According to the GB News, the documentary is billed as the family’s “last ever” interview and is due to premiere on Australia’s Channel 7 soon. The news of Harry’s touch-and-go visit also came after Tory MP Tim Loughton stated that the prince should not give any interviews following his appearance at the coronation. "His father would want him to be at the Coronation, but I hope he doesn't give any more interviews about it to some of the people for his books,” Loughton asserted. "That way we can concentrate on what's going to be a fantastic, important, and historic occasion next weekend,” he added, as per the report by GB News.