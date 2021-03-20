Prince Harry Writes About Diana's Death In Book About Children Coping With Loss

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry wrote a foreword for the book dedicated to the children of bereaved COVID-19 healthcare workers. Harry openly reflected on the pain of losing a parent, citing his mother’s Princess Diana’s death, an incident that he said “left a huge hole” inside of him. Harry’s mother, Princess of Wales died in a horrific car accident in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, in 1997 when he was aged just 12.

In the book titled Hospital by the Hill, whose plot revolves around a youngster who lost a medic mother to COVID-19 crisis, Harry wrote to the children that he knows “how they feel”, according to UK’s The Times. Written by Chris Connaughton and illustrated by Fay Troote, the book strikes a chord with Harry, who could well relate to the plight of children.

[Image Credit: Twitter/@DuchessMegsmile]

The book will be distributed among the children of bereaved parents and those that lost their guardians next week, as the United Kingdom marks the National Day of Reflection to commemorate the lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. In the inspiring foreword, Harry encouraged the kids, saying that their loved ones may have passed away but they are "always with you", adding that the kids may hold on to them forever. The Duke, furthermore, revealed that he lost his mother at a young age and he "knew" what the loss of a parent meant. He added that the void will nevertheless be filled with love and support. "You may feel alone, sad, angry", the prince wrote, but that feeling "will pass".

UK's national day of reflection

UK will hold a vigil and will observe a minute-long silence to pay tribute to the COVID-19 impacted citizens on the occasion of the coronavirus pandemic national lockdown anniversary on March 23. The country will reflect on the ravaging impact of the pandemic and how it brought the lives of people across all sectors, including the business owners, daily wage earners, hospitality staff among many others to a standstill. The UK will also pay homage to the lives lost to the deadly health crisis. As Britain observes a minute's silence at 12:00 GMT, citizens will light a candle at their doorstep to commemorate the sacrifices made by the healthcare and frontline essential workers. UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first stay-at-home order on 23 March 2020 as the country reported 335 covid-related fatalities that day.