Prince Harry's Memoir Gets A Release Date After Postponements Due To Queen's Death

After various postponements owing to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry's memoir has finally got a release date. According to The New York Times, it will be released on January 10, 2023, as opposed to this year, following the passing away UK's longest-reigning monarch on September 8.

Prince Harry's memoir to release in January 2023

The highly awaited memoir is expected to cover everything from Harry's childhood under public scrutiny, his military duty in Afghanistan as well as marriage to Meghan Markle and embracing parenthood with kids - son Archie (3) and daughter Lilibet (1). Its publication comes almost 18 months after Penguin Random House announced the partnership in July 2021, as per People.

Shedding light on his upcoming project, the Duke of Sussex said in a statement earlier, "I'm writing this not as the Prince I was born but as the man, I have become. I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

Harry added that he was 'deeply grateful' for getting the opportunity to share his learning over the years and giving people an 'accurate and wholly truthful' account of his life.

Proceeds from the book as well as the audiobook will likely be donated to charity, as Harry confirmed at an August 2021 polo match. The Duke mentioned that he had committed $1.5 million of the proceeds from his forthcoming memoir to the charity.

Harry isn't the first Royal family member to draft a book on his story. Edward, Duke of Windsor (Queen Elizabeth's uncle) had also penned a biography titled A King's Story: The Memoirs of the Duke of Windsor in 1951. The memoir chronicled his royal upbringing, schooling days, falling in love with an American divorcee and also eventually giving up his position as the monarch.

(IMAGE: AP)