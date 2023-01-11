Prince Harry's Spare Breaks UK Sales Records As Over 4,00,000 Copies Sold On The First Day

Prince Harry’s explosive memoir titled 'Spare' has become the UK’s fastest-selling non-fiction book as over 4,00,000 copies were sold on the very first day, Guardian reported. According to the report, the memoir which hit the shelves on Monday became a bumper hit, recording great numbers on the very first day.

It is to mention that the book managed to gain headlines way before it was even released. The royal fanatics grabbed the book in anticipation that the new memoir of Prince Harry will reveal all the royal secrets that have been kept hidden for a very long time.

According to the Guardian, the publishers of the book were confident over its success from the get-go. Larry Finlay, the Managing Director of Transworld Penguin Random House, expressed his delight over the success. “We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our bullish expectations,” he said. Alluding to the success of the Harry Potter series, he then went on to add, “As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter)”. From Princess Diana’s affair to the brawl with Prince William, the estranged Prince and the youngest son of King Charles III has said it all.

Will Prince Harry be able to reconcile with the Royal family?

In 'Spare', the Prince accused his brother William, the Prince of Wales, of physically attacking him and calling his wife the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, “rude and abrasive”. The young Prince accused his father of “putting his own interest first” and his stepmother Camilla of forging relationships to rebuild her tarnished image.

However, the question of possible reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and the royal family still remains unanswered. In the Good Morning America interview, when the Prince was asked whether he would go back to the UK, he exclaimed, “Even if there is an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that isn’t possible”. He then went on to add that the mayhem is “Not stopping us going back, but making it unsurvivable”. Hence it will be interesting to see how long the rift between the British Royal family and the estranged Prince will persist.