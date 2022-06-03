June 2, Thursday, marked the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with Queen Elizabeth II stepping onto the Buckingham Palace balcony, whose appearances are becoming rare. Several Royal family members including Princes Charles, Camilla, Kate Middleton, and Prince William were in attendance in the event and posed for photos. Though the monarch was the main highlight of the event, it was her grandson Prince Louis, whose quirky actions stole the show.

The four-year-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was seen donning a light-blue sailor top with a striped collar, which looked exactly the same as one worn by his father, Prince William when he was three-year-old in 1985. The same outfit was worn by William at a flypast ritual for the Queen's birthday in 1985. However, it is not known if it was the same outfit that was worn by his youngest son on Thursday.

During the Jubilee celebrations, the "unexpected behaviour" of Louis, who occasionally covered his ears as 70 military aircraft old and new swooped low over the palace to salute the Queen, has really entertained the tens of thousands of people, who came to take a glimpse of the 96-year-old monarch. At the historic event, Louis was seen with his older siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, in a carriage. While moving towards Buckingham Palace with Kate and the Duchess of Cornwall, he started waving hands at the crowd until his sister whispered to keep his hands down. However, after a few seconds, he again started waving his hands at the cheering crowd.

Louis's mother takes her son inside the palace

When he reached the Buckingham Palace balcony and was standing just beside her grandmother, Louis again entertained the crowd with his strange behaviour. Sometimes, Louis covered his ears with his hands when his mother tried to stop him from doing so. "Defeated mother", whose persistent effort to stop her son from waving hands at the crowd failed, had left with only one option-- to take Louis inside the Palace. Notably, Britain is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of celebration in central London.

Netizens can't keep calm on the funny moments of Prince Louis

🤣🤣Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived? pic.twitter.com/SxeCP3mzBT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 2, 2022

Noooo. It was when GREAT UNCLE Andy attempted to crash the party pic.twitter.com/pAVeuwSFAi — Zac Zac (@zac124) June 2, 2022

Just normal children behavior😁 — Britt Ekland (@BrittEkland) June 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the photographs of Louis' unexpected behaviour are now viral on social media platforms, with netizens now jumping into the comment section to fill it with witty observations. Piers Morgan, a journalist, and a well-known television personality, who shared a collage of the funny moments with Louis with the caption, "Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived?". "Louis is definitely going to be the fun one of his family," wrote one user, Peter Garrett. Replying to Garrett, another netizen wrote, "Agreed. Louis will probably be following in his uncle #PrinceHarry’s footsteps and marry an Asian woman, then Piers is gonna be losing it AGAIN and finally be committed once and for all." "Noooo. It was when GREAT UNCLE Andy attempted to crash the party," replied another user.

