Prince Philip's Funeral Processions Begin With Queen Elizabeth II Appearing At Chapel

Prince Philip, officially known as Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral procession has begun with Queen Elizabeth II leaving the Sovereign’s Entrance of Windsor Castle. The UK monarch accompanies by a lady-in-waiting wore a mask as she took her seat in the Bentley to reach St. George’s Chapel for the funeral of her husband of 73 years. As the entire service is live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Royal family, the ceremony is carried out while following all COVID-19 protocols including face masks and social distancing.

Who will perform the service?

Prince Philip's “Ceremonial Royal Funeral” is the same as that of Queen’s Mother in 2002. The service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the Blessing. Even though around 800 mourners would have attended Prince Philip’s funeral in normal times, Buckingham Palace has said that only 30 members of the UK royal family will be attending the service in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Several key members were forced to miss the Duke of Edinburgh’s service including Prince George, Meghan Markle and Sarah, Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie. Ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace had released the list of 30 UK family royal members who attended the ceremony.

Prince Philip’s “unwavering loyalty” to UK’s Queen Elizabeth II and his wife will be praised at his funeral that will take place at Windsor Castle on April 17. The longest-serving consort with the official title of Duke of Edinburgh’s “courage, fortitude and faith” will also be lauded on Saturday as his funeral is majorly muted due to the COVID-19 pandemic with only 30 official attendees. As per the request of Prince Philip, who died on April 9 at the age of 99, the service will be a highly religious one without a sermon.

Among the songs that have been selected is the hymn Eternal Father, Strong To Save, which are traditionally associated with members of the navy like that of Prince Philip. The same was sung at the funeral of Duke of Edinburgh’s uncle, Earl Mountbatten of Burma, who was murdered by the IRA in 1979.

Image credits: AP