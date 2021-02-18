Prince Philip Hospitalised As 'precautionary Measure' After Undisclosed Illness

UK’s 99-year-old Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Tuesday, was hospitalized after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday. Prince Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in London as "a precautionary measure" on the advice of his doctors. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement, “Duke of Edinburgh is "expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and rest after feeling unwell.” Citing a royal source familiar with the development, British media reported that the 99-year-old husband of the Queen does not have COVID-19 related ailment or any other related health complication. Furthermore, it said, that the duke arrived at the hospital "in good spirits" and will stay there for a few days under observation. Prince Philip celebrated this 100th birthday on 10 June.

According to the British Broadcasting company, the Queen, following Prince’s hospital admission held a telephonic conversation with the First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin, while she remained at the Windsor Castle. Meanwhile, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the Queen Elizabeth hospital to meet with NHS medics and staff. Both Queen and the prince were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus last month and had remained indoor with a house staff dubbed as HMS Bubble, amid England’s COVID-19 restrictions to curb the spread of the new variants. Buckingham Palace called Prince's hospitalization “purely precautionary” as he “had been feeling unwell for a short period." Meanwhile, a spokesperson at Downing Street told British broadcasters that the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson sent his best wishes to the Duke of Edinburgh as he undergoes a few days of rest in the hospital, recovering.

UK bans 33 ‘red list’ countries

Boris Johnson administration this week, rolled out a new travel restriction that requires British, Irish, and the UK returnees to mandatorily quarantine at a hotel if they arrive from one of the 33 ‘red list’ countries, which includes Portugal, Brazil, and South Africa. The government, under its robust border regime, said that it will impose a £10,000 fine or prosecution up to 10 years in prison for those trying to conceal the country they travelled. Any UK, or Irish tourist entering England, who travelled to one of the high risks countries as listed by the UK in the past 10 days, are now required to adhere to the government’s new travel rules, the UK government said in a release issued by 10 Downing Street.

