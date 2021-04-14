Prince Philip's Funeral: Here's Why Royal Ladies Will Wear Hats During The Ceremony

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral is set to take place at St Geroge’s Chapel in Windsor on April 17 and the ceremonial procession will feature several age-old traditions. According to Hello Magazine, as there is a strict protocol when it comes to how the royal women in attendance should dress, the Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and all other royal ladies attending will be expected to wear black tights and dresses. In addition, the royal ladies will also be expected to wear either a hat or a fascinator as a headpiece is considered to be an extremely important accessory.

All the royal women are expected to wear hats at all royal events as this etiquette rule dates back to the 1950s when it was seen as improper for royal women and upper-class ladies to show their hair in public. While all the women attending the funeral will be dressed in accordance with these traditions, Princess Anne, Prince Philip’s only daughter, will, however, be dressed a little differently. As per the tradition, Princess Anne may be wearing her military uniform. It is worth mentioning that royals have worn military dress at state occasions since the 19th century.

Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle on April 9 morning (local time) and was Britain’s longest-serving consort which is a term given to the spouse of a reigning monarch. Queen and Prince Philip had been married for 73 years. A place spokesman reportedly said that the royals would be following social distancing rules throughout, meaning starting two metres from people outside their household or support bubble.

Prince Philip, after serving over 20,000 royal engagements, will be laid to rest on April 17. Further, adhering to his preference of driving himself without a chauffeur, his coffin will be carried by a Land Rover from Windsor castle to St. George Chapel for the ceremony. It is worth noting that Prince Philip had helped in designing the Land Rover over 15 years ago and the same vehicle will be used in his funeral. According to the statement of Buckingham Palace, "His Royal Highness's coffin will be carried in a purpose-built Land Rover-which the Duke was involved in the design of - flanked by military Pall Bearers in a small Ceremonial Procession from the State Entrance to St. George's Chapel for the funeral service”.

(Image: AP)