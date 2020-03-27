The Debate
Kensington Palace Shares Video Of Prince William's Children Clapping For Health Workers

UK News

The country paid tribute at 8 pm as millions in the UK flocked to their doorways and gardens clapping on March 26, echoing the gesture of thanking for NHS staff

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prince William

The official Instagram page of Kensington Palace has shared an adorable video clip of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children applauding the NHS workers by paying tribute for their services amid the coronavirus crisis. The royal family shared the heartfelt video of Princess Charlotte, four, Prince Louis, one and Prince George, six, kids of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in solidarity to all those battling the crisis on the frontline. The post on Kensington Palace's account read, 'To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you”. The children could be seen standing in the garden clapping and showing appreciation to the health caretakers striving tirelessly to save lives impacted by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Country came together

Not just that, the Count and Countess of Wessex also joined the great cause by posting a recorded video message thanking the medics for their priceless service to the communities. The video was shared on the official account of the Royal family. The Queen at Windsor Castle also paid tribute to scientists, medical practitioners, and emergency services by appreciating their efforts in an Instagram post on her official page yesterday. She wrote that the country has been 'enormously thankful' for the commitment of frontline workers. Prince Edward along with his family was also seen thanking the staff in a video clip. 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

 

First Published:
