Kensington Palace Shares Video Of Prince William's Children Clapping For Health Workers

The official Instagram page of Kensington Palace has shared an adorable video clip of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children applauding the NHS workers by paying tribute for their services amid the coronavirus crisis. The royal family shared the heartfelt video of Princess Charlotte, four, Prince Louis, one and Prince George, six, kids of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in solidarity to all those battling the crisis on the frontline. The post on Kensington Palace's account read, 'To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you”. The children could be seen standing in the garden clapping and showing appreciation to the health caretakers striving tirelessly to save lives impacted by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Country came together

Not just that, the Count and Countess of Wessex also joined the great cause by posting a recorded video message thanking the medics for their priceless service to the communities. The video was shared on the official account of the Royal family. The Queen at Windsor Castle also paid tribute to scientists, medical practitioners, and emergency services by appreciating their efforts in an Instagram post on her official page yesterday. She wrote that the country has been 'enormously thankful' for the commitment of frontline workers. Prince Edward along with his family was also seen thanking the staff in a video clip.

To all of our NHS & front-line staff working tirelessly through this challenging time, Wembley Stadium and its partners thank you.



Our arch will be lit up blue each night to shine a light on your efforts and show our appreciation during this unprecedented period.#NHSthankyou pic.twitter.com/Fa2dbJ6Ouv — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) March 19, 2020

Tonight, landmarks across the UK will be lit in blue in recognition of all of our #NHS workers who are working so hard to beat #Coronavirus. We’re lighting up the Greystone Bridge to say thank you all for your hard work, dedication and service.#LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/d2w30ABVyP — Knowsley Council (@KnowsleyCouncil) March 26, 2020

So great to see & hear the support here, where I live in Surrey👏🏼👏🏼

All the neighbours out cheering, whistling & applauding!

Very emotional scenes in showing their appreciation & support for the #NHS



Also the London Eye joining in! 💙 pic.twitter.com/GH9Oi0gdjc — Lady Jane Dent (@pitlanejane) March 26, 2020

At 8pm tonight we'll be giving a HUGE round of applause for NHS workers in Manchester and across the UK keeping us safe 👏 👏 👏



💙 Clap from your gardens, front doors & balconies to show your support. #ClapForCarers 💙 pic.twitter.com/G3fEezrTdw — Manchester City Council (@ManCityCouncil) March 26, 2020

That was emotional 💙 — NHS (@NHSuk) March 26, 2020

