Prince William & Kate To Take 'Royal Train Tour' To Meet UK's Frontline Workers Amid COVID

With Britons battered with a surge in coronavirus infection, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on December 6 are set on a three-day nationwide tour to meet frontline workers. As per a statement by Kensington Palace, the Royal Train Tour would see Prince William and Kate Middleton travel 1,250 miles across the territories of England, Scotland and Wales. The Royal Tour comes as the coronavirus cases in the UK surged to 17,10,379 with fatalities rising to 61,111, the latest tally by John Hopkins University revealed.

"The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

During their tour, the royal couple is set to meet the frontline health care workers, care home staff and teachers extending gratitude on behalf of the nation for their unmatch services throughout the crisis. "(They are also looking forward) to sharing their gratitude on behalf of the nation for all those supporting their local communities ahead of the Christmas holidays," the statement stated. The release also asserted that many of the engagements will celebrate community spirit and demonstrate the impact of public generosity amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Queen to get vaccinated

The visit comes as Prince William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is set to receive Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ''within weeks''. The monarch, 94, and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip will get the vaccine dose early due to their age, but will not receive any preferential treatment. Instead, the senior royals will wait in line during the first wave of injections reserved for over 80s and care home residents.

Britain's Public Health Experts said that if the royal couple would go public about taking COVID-19 vaccine, it could help to combat the misinformation about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. As per the local media reports, discussions are currently underway about the potential roles that could be played by Prince Charles and Prince William in publicising the vaccination program.

